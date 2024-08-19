The Gordon and Buchan MP is the first Scottish Tory to back the former minister.

A newly elected Scottish Tory MP has backed Tom Tugendhat to be the next leader of the Conservative party.

Harriet Cross, who won in Gordan and Buchan last month, claimed the shadow security minister did not only understand Scotland, but could help it thrive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Her endorsement comes as Mr Tugendhat arrived in Scotland to visit Offshore Energies UK, something he hopes will highlight the importance of Scotland's North Sea oil and gas sector.

Ms Cross accused the SNP of failing to deliver on crime, education and energy security, but added the Tories ability to hold the SNP to account was being undermined in Westminster.

The new MP added that only Mr Tugendhat recognises that the Conservative Party, across the whole of the UK, had been undermined by infighting and factionalism in Westminster, which led to a failure to deliver and a breakdown in trust with the public.

She said: “I am delighted to endorse Tom Tugendhat MP for Leader of our Great Party. As a newly elected MP for the Conservative and Unionist Party, it is my duty to support a Leader who will protect and fight for our Union. With Tom at the helm of the Conservative Party, the Union will always have a champion.

“This is because Tom gets Scotland. He has taken the time to attend multiple Scottish Conservative Conferences, and meet local associations and members. He is someone who cherishes the union and wants all its nations to succeed.

“As part of the new generation of Conservatives, I want a Leader who will take forward traditional conservative values for the Party to unite around, and promise we deliver for all nations. I know that Tom Tugendhat is a man of his word.

“When he promises something, he delivers. And in ensuring our Party rebuilds trust with the voters of Scotland on a Conservative platform, Tom Tugendhat is the best hope for our Party.”

Welcoming the support, Mr Tugendhat MP said: “It is great to have the support of my friend Harriet. Canvassing with her on the doorsteps, I know she will be a great champion for Gordan and Buchan and Scotland in Westminster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am thrilled to have her support. Unionism is indivisible from Conservatism and I promise to always fight for the people of Scotland and the Union.”

Mr Tugendhat has also been backed by newly elected MPs Patrick Spencer and Neil Shastri-Hurst MP.

James Cleverly is believed to be the favourite to take over as Tory leader among party members, according to the the first major poll of the contest, but Mr Tugendhat appears to be the most popular among the wider public.

It comes as Scottish Conservative leadership candidate Russell Findlay launched his campaign by claiming “decency has gone missing from Scottish politics”.

Mr Findlay is one of six MSPs in the race to replace Douglas Ross as leader after Mr Ross announced during the General Election that he would step down after controversy over his decision to stand in the Westminster election.