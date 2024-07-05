An eventful night has seen the political map of Scotland change colour

The political landscape of Scotland now looks massively different. Labour has swept the board, turning seat after seat red, with some of the party’s biggest successes of the night coming from north of the border.

But who are all these new MPs? The Scotsman has taken a look at the new Scottish faces going to the House of Commons.

Labour

Kenneth Stevenson, Airdrie and Shotts

Kenneth Stevenson has taken this seat from the SNP by securing 18,871 votes.

Brian Leishman, Alloa and Grangemouth

Scottish Labour's Brian Leishman is the new MP for Alloa & Grangemouth.. Pic: Michael Gillen

Brian Leishman has won this seat with 18,039, despite being against some big names such as the SNP’s John Nicolson and Alba’s Kenny MacAskill. He is a Labour councillor for Perth and Kinross, and prior to this was a golf professional in Clackmannanshire.

Elaine Stewart, Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock

Elaine Stewart is an East Ayrshire councillor, and has now won this seat with 14,930 votes.

Kirsteen Sullivan, Bathgate and Linlithgow

Kirsteen is a West Lothian councillor, and won this seat with 19,774 votes.

Alan Gemmell, Central Ayrshire

Alan Gemmell served overseas as a British Trade Commissioner, and says he secured “billions of pounds of investment that created thousands of jobs in Scotland and the UK”. He is now the MP for Central Ayrshire after winning 18,091 votes.

Frank McNally, Coatbridge and Bellshill

Frank McNally is a North Lanarkshire councillor, and is now an MP after winning 19,291 votes.

Melanie Ward, Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy

Melanie Ward says she is passionate about social care after watching her parents struggle to deal with public services and education for her brother who has complex disabilities. She was chief executive of Medical Aid for Palestinians and was named TIME magazine’s world top 100 most influential people working in health. She has resigned from this position after becoming an MP.

Katrina Murray, Cumbernauld and Kirkintilloch

Katrina Murray has won this seat with 18,513 votes.

Graeme Downie, Dunfermline and Dollar

Graeme Downie is a Fife councillor and won this seat with 20,336 votes.

Joani Reid, East Kilbride and Strathaven

Joani Reid is the granddaughter of Jimmy Reid, the well-known trade unionist famous for the Upper Clyde Shipbuilders work-in in the early 1970s. She grew up on the southside of Glasgow, studied politics and philosophy at Glasgow University, and was then a councillor in Lewisham.

She won the seat with 22,682 votes.

Blair McDougall, East Renfrewshire

Former Better Together chief Blair McDougall. Picture: Jane Barlow/TSPL

Blair McDougall was the chief executive of Better Together, and was a special adviser to Tony Blair and Gordon Brown’s governments. He won the East Renfrewshire seat with 21,935 votes.

Chris Murray, Edinburgh East and Musselburgh

Chris Murray is originally from Glasgow where he attended state school before going to Oxford University, the London School of Economics and Harvard. He won this seat with 18,790 votes, seeing off competition from the SNP’s Tommy Sheppard who won 15,075.

Tracy Gilbert, Edinburgh North and Leith

Tracy Gilbert worked as a housing officer and is a trade unionist. She won this seat off of the SNP’s Deidre Brock with 20,805 votes.

Scott Arthur, Edinburgh South West

Scott Arthur is an Edinburgh councillor and is the local authority’s transport convener, but he managed to unseat SNP heavyweight Joanna Cherry KC by winning 18,663 votes.

Euan Stainbank, Falkirk

At just 24 years old, Euan Stainbank has overturned a massive SNP majority to win this seat with 18,343 votes. He is a Falkirk councillor.

John Grady, Glasgow East

John Grady won this seat with 15,543 votes.

Martin Rhodes, Glasgow North

Martin Rhodes is a Glasgow councillor and is honorary president of LGBT+ Labour Scotland. He won this seat with 14,655 - the SNP’s Alison Thewliss came second with 11,116 votes.

Maureen Burke, Glasgow North East

Maureen Burke is a Glasgow councillor an won this seat with 15,639 votes.

Gordon McKee, Glasgow South

At 29 years of age, Gordon McKee won this seat with 17,696 votes.

Zubir Ahmed, Glasgow South West

Zubir Ahmed is a transplant surgeon who hails from a Pakistani background. He says he was motivated to get into politics after “Covid-19 unmasked deep wounds of societal inequality, a cracking health service and a threat to the future prospects of our children”.

He won this seat from the SNP’s Chris Stephens with 15,552 votes.

Patricia Ferguson, Glasgow West

Patricia Ferguson is the former Scottish tourism, culture and sport minister and a former deputy presiding officer at Holyrood, having served as an MSP between 1999 and 2016. Since leaving Holyrood, she has worked in international development and won this seat off of the SNP’s Carol Monaghan with 18,621 votes.

Richard Baker, Glenrothes and Mid Fife

Richard Baker is also a former MSP, and is the husband of Claire Baker MSP. He won this seat with 15,994 votes.

Imogen Walker, Hamilton and Clyde Valley

Imogen Walker is a former councillor and charity trustee. She goes to Westminster after winning 21,508 votes.

Martin McCluskey, Inverclyde and Renfrewshire West

Martin McCluskey went to Oxford University, before working in international development. More recently he has been an Inverclyde councillor, and he now becomes an MP after winning 18,931 votes.

Lillian Jones, Kilmarnock and Loudon

Lillian Jones was the first Scottish MP to be declared. She is an East Ayrshire councillor and won this seat with 19,065 votes.

Gregor Poynton, Livingston

Gregor Poynton won this seat with 18,324 votes.

Douglas Alexander, Lothian East

Douglas Alexander has been elected in East Lothian | 3rd party

Not exactly a new face to Westminster, Mr Alexander is the former Scottish secretary.

Since he lost his seat to former SNP deputy Westminster leader Mhairi Black in 2015, he has been a visiting professor at New York University and King’s College London, and last year accompanied Bono on a visit to Ukraine.

He won Lothian East with 23,555 votes. Could we see this former Cabinet minister back in government?

Kirsty McNeill, Midlothian

Kirsty McNeill was the advisor to former prime minister Gordon Brown. She studied at Oxford University and is a member of the European Council on Foreign Relations. Ms McNeill won this seat from the SNP’s Owen Thompson with 21,480 votes.

Pamela Nash, Motherwell, Wishaw and Carluke

Former MP and chief executive of Scotland In Union Pamela Nash. Image: John Devlin/National World.

Another face that’s not technically new to Westminster, as Ms Nash is a former MP herself. For the past few years she has headed up the campaign group Scotland in Union. She has won the Motherwell, Wishaw and Carluke seat with 19,106 votes.

Torcuil Crichton, Na h-Eileanan Siar

Torcuil Crichton is the Labour Party candidate in the Western Isles.

New to the green benches, but not new to the House of Commons, Torcuil Crichton was previously the Westminster editor of the Daily Record.

As a Gaelic speaker he has also appeared on BBC Alba in the past giving political analysis. He won the Western Isles with 6,692 votes, seeing off competition from ex-SNP MP Angus B Macneil, who was standing as an independent candidate and being supported by Alex Salmond’s Alba Party.

Irene Campbell, North Ayrshire and Arran

Irene Campbell won this seat with 16,821 votes.

Alison Tayler, Paisley and Renfrewshire North

Alison Tayler has worked in business in Glasgow and Renfrewshire for the past 30 years and campaigned against the closure of the children’s ward at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley. She won this seat from the SNP’s Gavin Newlands with 19,561 votes.

Johanna Baxter, Paisley and Renfrewshire South

Johanna Baxter worked in a call centre and became a union representative at the age of 18, and more recently has been the head of local government for Unison Scotland. She has won this seat with 19,583 votes.

Chris Kane, Stirling and Strathallan

Chris Kane is a Stirling councillor and won the seat with 16,856 votes ahead of the SNP’s Alyn Smith on 15,462.

Douglas McAllister, West Dunbartonshire

Douglas McAllister is West Dunbartonshire Provost. He won this seat from the SNP’s Martin Docherty-Hughes with 19,312 votes.

SNP

Seamus Logan, Aberdeenshire North and Moray East

Born in Northern Ireland, Seamus Logan has blocked Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross from getting back to Westminster after winning 13,455 votes. Mr Logan worked as a tour guide in Scotland and Ireland and most recently has been an Aberdeenshire councillor.

Stephen Gethins, Arbroath and Broughty Ferry

Former MP Professor Stephen Gethins.

Mr Gethins is not exactly a new face, as he previously was the MP for North East Fife. He is also a politics lecturer at the University of St Andrews and has written a book on Scottish international relations. He is going back to Westminster after winning 15,581 votes.

Graham Leadbitter, Moray West, Nairn and Strathspey

Mr Leadbitter has confirmed he will soon stand down as a Moray councillor after winning this seat with 13,455 votes.

Conservatives

Harriet Cross, Gordon and Buchan

Originally from Ireland, Harriet Cross works as a chartered rural surveyor in Aberdeenshire and the Highlands. It was a narrow win - she received 14,418 votes compared to the SNP’s Richard Thomson on 13,540.

Lib Dems

Susan Murray, Mid Dunbartonshire