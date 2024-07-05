A transplant surgeon, a golf pro and a TIME Magazine Top 100 member - meet your new Scottish MPs
The political landscape of Scotland now looks massively different. Labour has swept the board, turning seat after seat red, with some of the party’s biggest successes of the night coming from north of the border.
But who are all these new MPs? The Scotsman has taken a look at the new Scottish faces going to the House of Commons.
Labour
Kenneth Stevenson, Airdrie and Shotts
Kenneth Stevenson has taken this seat from the SNP by securing 18,871 votes.
Brian Leishman, Alloa and Grangemouth
Brian Leishman has won this seat with 18,039, despite being against some big names such as the SNP’s John Nicolson and Alba’s Kenny MacAskill. He is a Labour councillor for Perth and Kinross, and prior to this was a golf professional in Clackmannanshire.
Elaine Stewart, Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock
Elaine Stewart is an East Ayrshire councillor, and has now won this seat with 14,930 votes.
Kirsteen Sullivan, Bathgate and Linlithgow
Kirsteen is a West Lothian councillor, and won this seat with 19,774 votes.
Alan Gemmell, Central Ayrshire
Alan Gemmell served overseas as a British Trade Commissioner, and says he secured “billions of pounds of investment that created thousands of jobs in Scotland and the UK”. He is now the MP for Central Ayrshire after winning 18,091 votes.
Frank McNally, Coatbridge and Bellshill
Frank McNally is a North Lanarkshire councillor, and is now an MP after winning 19,291 votes.
Melanie Ward, Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy
Melanie Ward says she is passionate about social care after watching her parents struggle to deal with public services and education for her brother who has complex disabilities. She was chief executive of Medical Aid for Palestinians and was named TIME magazine’s world top 100 most influential people working in health. She has resigned from this position after becoming an MP.
Katrina Murray, Cumbernauld and Kirkintilloch
Katrina Murray has won this seat with 18,513 votes.
Graeme Downie, Dunfermline and Dollar
Graeme Downie is a Fife councillor and won this seat with 20,336 votes.
Joani Reid, East Kilbride and Strathaven
Joani Reid is the granddaughter of Jimmy Reid, the well-known trade unionist famous for the Upper Clyde Shipbuilders work-in in the early 1970s. She grew up on the southside of Glasgow, studied politics and philosophy at Glasgow University, and was then a councillor in Lewisham.
She won the seat with 22,682 votes.
Blair McDougall, East Renfrewshire
Blair McDougall was the chief executive of Better Together, and was a special adviser to Tony Blair and Gordon Brown’s governments. He won the East Renfrewshire seat with 21,935 votes.
Chris Murray, Edinburgh East and Musselburgh
Chris Murray is originally from Glasgow where he attended state school before going to Oxford University, the London School of Economics and Harvard. He won this seat with 18,790 votes, seeing off competition from the SNP’s Tommy Sheppard who won 15,075.
Tracy Gilbert, Edinburgh North and Leith
Tracy Gilbert worked as a housing officer and is a trade unionist. She won this seat off of the SNP’s Deidre Brock with 20,805 votes.
Scott Arthur, Edinburgh South West
Scott Arthur is an Edinburgh councillor and is the local authority’s transport convener, but he managed to unseat SNP heavyweight Joanna Cherry KC by winning 18,663 votes.
Euan Stainbank, Falkirk
At just 24 years old, Euan Stainbank has overturned a massive SNP majority to win this seat with 18,343 votes. He is a Falkirk councillor.
John Grady, Glasgow East
John Grady won this seat with 15,543 votes.
Martin Rhodes, Glasgow North
Martin Rhodes is a Glasgow councillor and is honorary president of LGBT+ Labour Scotland. He won this seat with 14,655 - the SNP’s Alison Thewliss came second with 11,116 votes.
Maureen Burke, Glasgow North East
Maureen Burke is a Glasgow councillor an won this seat with 15,639 votes.
Gordon McKee, Glasgow South
At 29 years of age, Gordon McKee won this seat with 17,696 votes.
Zubir Ahmed, Glasgow South West
Zubir Ahmed is a transplant surgeon who hails from a Pakistani background. He says he was motivated to get into politics after “Covid-19 unmasked deep wounds of societal inequality, a cracking health service and a threat to the future prospects of our children”.
He won this seat from the SNP’s Chris Stephens with 15,552 votes.
Patricia Ferguson, Glasgow West
Patricia Ferguson is the former Scottish tourism, culture and sport minister and a former deputy presiding officer at Holyrood, having served as an MSP between 1999 and 2016. Since leaving Holyrood, she has worked in international development and won this seat off of the SNP’s Carol Monaghan with 18,621 votes.
Richard Baker, Glenrothes and Mid Fife
Richard Baker is also a former MSP, and is the husband of Claire Baker MSP. He won this seat with 15,994 votes.
Imogen Walker, Hamilton and Clyde Valley
Imogen Walker is a former councillor and charity trustee. She goes to Westminster after winning 21,508 votes.
Martin McCluskey, Inverclyde and Renfrewshire West
Martin McCluskey went to Oxford University, before working in international development. More recently he has been an Inverclyde councillor, and he now becomes an MP after winning 18,931 votes.
Lillian Jones, Kilmarnock and Loudon
Lillian Jones was the first Scottish MP to be declared. She is an East Ayrshire councillor and won this seat with 19,065 votes.
Gregor Poynton, Livingston
Gregor Poynton won this seat with 18,324 votes.
Douglas Alexander, Lothian East
Not exactly a new face to Westminster, Mr Alexander is the former Scottish secretary.
Since he lost his seat to former SNP deputy Westminster leader Mhairi Black in 2015, he has been a visiting professor at New York University and King’s College London, and last year accompanied Bono on a visit to Ukraine.
He won Lothian East with 23,555 votes. Could we see this former Cabinet minister back in government?
Kirsty McNeill, Midlothian
Kirsty McNeill was the advisor to former prime minister Gordon Brown. She studied at Oxford University and is a member of the European Council on Foreign Relations. Ms McNeill won this seat from the SNP’s Owen Thompson with 21,480 votes.
Pamela Nash, Motherwell, Wishaw and Carluke
Another face that’s not technically new to Westminster, as Ms Nash is a former MP herself. For the past few years she has headed up the campaign group Scotland in Union. She has won the Motherwell, Wishaw and Carluke seat with 19,106 votes.
Torcuil Crichton, Na h-Eileanan Siar
New to the green benches, but not new to the House of Commons, Torcuil Crichton was previously the Westminster editor of the Daily Record.
As a Gaelic speaker he has also appeared on BBC Alba in the past giving political analysis. He won the Western Isles with 6,692 votes, seeing off competition from ex-SNP MP Angus B Macneil, who was standing as an independent candidate and being supported by Alex Salmond’s Alba Party.
Irene Campbell, North Ayrshire and Arran
Irene Campbell won this seat with 16,821 votes.
Alison Tayler, Paisley and Renfrewshire North
Alison Tayler has worked in business in Glasgow and Renfrewshire for the past 30 years and campaigned against the closure of the children’s ward at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley. She won this seat from the SNP’s Gavin Newlands with 19,561 votes.
Johanna Baxter, Paisley and Renfrewshire South
Johanna Baxter worked in a call centre and became a union representative at the age of 18, and more recently has been the head of local government for Unison Scotland. She has won this seat with 19,583 votes.
Chris Kane, Stirling and Strathallan
Chris Kane is a Stirling councillor and won the seat with 16,856 votes ahead of the SNP’s Alyn Smith on 15,462.
Douglas McAllister, West Dunbartonshire
Douglas McAllister is West Dunbartonshire Provost. He won this seat from the SNP’s Martin Docherty-Hughes with 19,312 votes.
SNP
Seamus Logan, Aberdeenshire North and Moray East
Born in Northern Ireland, Seamus Logan has blocked Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross from getting back to Westminster after winning 13,455 votes. Mr Logan worked as a tour guide in Scotland and Ireland and most recently has been an Aberdeenshire councillor.
Stephen Gethins, Arbroath and Broughty Ferry
Mr Gethins is not exactly a new face, as he previously was the MP for North East Fife. He is also a politics lecturer at the University of St Andrews and has written a book on Scottish international relations. He is going back to Westminster after winning 15,581 votes.
Graham Leadbitter, Moray West, Nairn and Strathspey
Mr Leadbitter has confirmed he will soon stand down as a Moray councillor after winning this seat with 13,455 votes.
Conservatives
Harriet Cross, Gordon and Buchan
Originally from Ireland, Harriet Cross works as a chartered rural surveyor in Aberdeenshire and the Highlands. It was a narrow win - she received 14,418 votes compared to the SNP’s Richard Thomson on 13,540.
Lib Dems
Susan Murray, Mid Dunbartonshire
Susan Murray is the only Lib Dem gain in Scotland after winning 22,349 votes. She is an East Dunbartonshire councillor and a businesswoman, and is also a carer for her husband.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.