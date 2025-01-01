Motorcyclist killed in Christmas Day crash was 'wonderful father'

"We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love and support from family and friends during this difficult time.”

A motorcyclist who died in a crash on Christmas Day has been described as a "wonderful father" by his grieving family.

David Buckley , 60, was killed when his grey Moto Guzzi V100 bike was in collision with a red Audi A7 on the A811 near Stirling at around 2pm on December 25 .

The crash happened between the Kings Knot roundabout and the Kippen Station roundabout near Leckie.

Emergency services attended but Mr Buckley was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Audi , a 72-year-old man, was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital and treated for minor injuries.

The road was closed for around 10 hours while crash investigation work was carried out.

Police are trying to trace the driver of a white Dacia Duster which was seen in the area, in a bid to get further information.

Mr Buckley's family said in a statement: "Our darling Dave will be forever missed and never forgotten. He was a wonderful father, husband, son, brother, uncle and friend to everyone who knew him.

"We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love and support from family and friends during this difficult time. In these tragic circumstances, we kindly request privacy."

Sergeant Fraser Easton , from the Road Policing Unit in Stirling said: "Our thoughts remain with family and friends of David at this difficult time, and we will continue to offer them support.

"Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I would appeal to anyone who has not already spoken to officers to come forward if they have any information that could assist with our investigation.

"We are still looking to trace the driver of a white Dacia Duster which was seen in the area at the time of the crash, as we believe they may have information that could assist officers.

"We are also asking anyone driving in the area at the time to check their dashcams to see if they have any footage that would help with our inquiries."