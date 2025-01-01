Children as young as eight excluded from school over drugs in Edinburgh

There have been more than 70 incidents involving ‘substance misuse’ since August 2021

Children as young as eight have been excluded from school for drug-related incidents in Edinburgh.

New figures show there have been more than 70 incidents involving non-alcohol "substance misuse" since August 2021.

These included at least two cases involving pupils aged just eight, and at least one where the child was 12.

The Tories called the figures 'absolutely appalling' | PA

The Scottish Conservatives called the statistics “absolutely appalling” and demanded an “integrated programme of policing and education”.

The party’s Miles Briggs, a Lothian MSP, said: “It is absolutely appalling that children as young as eight are being excluded from school in relation to drug use.

“It’s clear we need an integrated programme of policing and education, as well as the SNP finally backing the Scottish Conservatives’ Right to Recovery Bill which is vital in the fight against drugs.

“Those who enable children of this age to use or be in possession of drugs must feel the full force of the law.

“Ministers must urgently get a grip on this problem and root out disruptive behaviour of any kind, so that our schools can once again be a secure environment for learning.”

A freedom of information request to the council, published on its website, asked for figures relating to the use or possession of “illegal substances” on school premises or during school trips.

The council said a total of 30 children aged between eight and 16 were temporarily excluded due to “substance misuse - non alcohol” between August 2021 and June the following year.

A further 23 children aged 12 to 15 were excluded for the same reason between August 2022 and June 2023, while 19 youngsters aged eight to 16 were excluded during the following school year.

Since August 2024, five or fewer pupils have been excluded over drugs. The council withheld the precise number and ages of those concerned, citing data protection rules.

It is not known what substances were involved in the cases. The local authority was also unable to say whether any of the incidents required police involvement, as it argued tracking down this information would be too expensive.

Councillor Joan Griffiths, education, children and families convener for the City of Edinburgh Council, said: “We have a zero-tolerance approach to drug misuse on our school premises, and on school trips.

“We have effective policies and procedures in place to make sure that pupils are kept safe from alcohol and drugs at school.

“The numbers reported are extremely low and this is testament to the personal, social and health education programme we offer in all our schools, supporting our children and young people to make positive life choices.

“It is rare for incidents involving drugs to take place in our schools and appropriate action is taken if and when they do, including the involvement of support services for the individual affected.”

Scotland’s relationship with drugs has become a big political issue in recent years due to widespread outrage over the high number of drug-related deaths.

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “We are very concerned to hear reports of young people being in possession of or taking drugs. We know from those with lived and living experience that many people who go on to have a substance use problem started their drug or alcohol use at an early age.

“We take a comprehensive approach to intervene and help those at risk of developing problem substance use. As part of our national mission to reduce drug deaths and improve lives we are investing £1.5 million in Planet Youth, also known as the Icelandic Model, which is an evidence-based model for substance use prevention and which involves whole communities in keeping children safe.