Lonely dogs were treated to a special photoshoot - to help them find their forever homes.

The furry photoshoot took place at rescue shelter All Dogs Matter, to help some of their older, bigger - or less “photogenic” pooches - get adopted.

It comes after research, of 2,000 adults by Wex Photo Video, which provided the cameras and led the photoshoot, found that while nearly half of Brits would like to get a dog or even a second furry friend, 58 per cent of those would rather opt for a younger canine friend.

And while 47 per cent would consider adopting, rather than purchasing, 54 per cent of people who'd like a younger dog think it's easier to train one from a puppy.

Over half of 18-34-year-olds specifically search for puppies online, and 71 per cent of the same age group admit seeing a cute dog's image on Instagram or TikTok, can prompt them to check out rescue sites.

The study showed 46 per cent of people would feel good about themselves for giving an abandoned dog a second chance at life, with a third more inclined to choose dogs who have been waiting for a new owner for a long time.

Ira Moss, founder of All Dogs Matter, said: "We see first hand how much love and joy rescued, overlooked dogs can bring into a home, but they're often passed over simply because they don't have that 'puppy appeal.'

"If these wonderful photos help even one pup find a home, we'll consider it a job well done."

1 . Snek is a 4-year-old Chihuahua Snek is a lively and affectionate boy who loves cuddles and playtime | Cat Race / SWNS Photo Sales

2 . Bobby (12) and Brandy (14) Bobby and Brandy, are Yorkshire Terriers and lifelong companions, that have been waiting a long time to find the right paw-rents | Cat Race / SWNS Photo Sales

3 . All Dogs Matter Cat Race from CatsDog Photography showcasing the loving duo Brian and Cody during a photoshoot for lonely dogs | Mark Field/PinPep / SWNS Photo Sales

4 . Alice Alice is a sweet and clever crossbreed (1-2 years old), who was sadly abandoned and recovered by All Dogs Matter | Cat Race / SWNS Photo Sales