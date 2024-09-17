Choosing to get a dog is a huge decision to make, and one that more of us than ever before have taken in recent year – around one-in-three UK households now contain at least one four-legged friend.
While some are seeking a new puppy, other big-hearted potential dog owners are happy to adopt a pet that is looking for a new forever home after perhaps not having the best start in life.
The Dogs Trust are dedicated to matching up dogs in need of a home with their perfect owner, and their centre at West Calder, near Edinburgh, currently has a wide selection of pooches.
To see if you’re a potential match, just fill in an application form here with all your details and let the Dogs Tust match you up with a suitable pet.
They’ll then look at how closely your lifestyle matches the needs of the dog and, if you’re a great fit for your selected animal, they’ll invite you to meet your prospective up.
They may also organise a home check to make sure it’s suitable for your new family member.
You can also pop into the rehoming centre before submitting the application to see the dogs beforehand.
Here are 12 of the dogs currently looking for a home.
1. Pepper
Pepper is a 5-year-old French Bulldog. Pepper is a beautiful girl who takes time to build trust with new people, she is looking for a quiet adult only home and to be the only pet in the house. Pepper loves to play and is usually seen either running around with her football in her mouth or you can hear the squeaks from her chomping on her favourite pig. Pepper completely adores her favourite person Liv, she loves to give and receive cuddles from Liv and thinks nothing about sitting on her knee in prime spot for an ear tickle or a tummy rub. Although Pepper is comfortable and loves Liv dearly, this relationship took a long time to build and to gain trust. Pepper is looking for someone who understands that she does take time to build a relationship and who is happy to do this at her pace. | Dogs Trust
2. Jack
Jack is an 11-month-old Miniature Poodle crossbreed with boundless energy and a cheeky personality. He’s a playful and friendly young boy who could run around all day and loves to get up to a bit of mischief. He is eager to meet new people and explore new environments, happily greeting anyone he encounters. Jack can live with children aged 10 and above, he’s happy to have dog friends during walks but would prefer to be the only dog in the household. Jack would like a garden where he can run and play to his heart's content. He is house-trained and can be left alone at home for a few hours, but he would like having people at home to help him adjust to his new family’s home. | Dogs Trust
3. Stuart Little Shortlegs
Stuart Little Shortlegs is an 9-year-old Jack Russell. He is a cheeky wee chap who likes attention from the people he loves. Being so small in a big world, he is nervous by loud noises, and can be worried by people he doesn't know and takes time to make friends. He is looking for an adult only home and would like to be the only pet in the home. Stuart Little Shortlegs will love his owners unconditionally, he will always greet you with the cutest bum wiggle and happy smile. Stuart Little Shortlegs is looking for an adult only home with experienced owners who have had Terriers before. He would like his own garden where he can spend time off his lead playing or relaxing. Stuart Little Shortlegs does prefer the quiet life and would need a home with few visitors and a calm environment. | Dogs Trust
4. Mindy
Mindy is a 3-year-old German Shepherd. She is a lovely big girl who loves spending time with her family. She can live with children aged 10 and above and would like to be the only pet in a home with a good-sized garden. Mindy is not used to living in a home environment so is looking for new owners who are happy to help her with some basic housetraining. Mindy has not had much experience with the outside world and can become worried and overwhelmed by unknown people or places. She is looking for new owners who have had experience with nervous dogs and can help to build up her confidence. | Dogs Trust