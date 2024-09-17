3 . Stuart Little Shortlegs

Stuart Little Shortlegs is an 9-year-old Jack Russell. He is a cheeky wee chap who likes attention from the people he loves. Being so small in a big world, he is nervous by loud noises, and can be worried by people he doesn't know and takes time to make friends. He is looking for an adult only home and would like to be the only pet in the home. Stuart Little Shortlegs will love his owners unconditionally, he will always greet you with the cutest bum wiggle and happy smile. Stuart Little Shortlegs is looking for an adult only home with experienced owners who have had Terriers before. He would like his own garden where he can spend time off his lead playing or relaxing. Stuart Little Shortlegs does prefer the quiet life and would need a home with few visitors and a calm environment. | Dogs Trust