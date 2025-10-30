King to formally remove titles and honours from Andrew over Epstein links

Palace takes action over ‘serious lapses of judgement’ as links to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein continue to cause controversy

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The King has taken the dramatic decision to formally strip his brother Andrew of his Prince and Duke of York titles and HRH style in a move that ends his public life.

The disgraced royal - whose friendship with convicted paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein led to his downfall - will effectively have the status of a commoner and will be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The monarchy was coming under increasing pressure to resolve issues surrounding Andrew, including his property arrangements, amid growing calls for him to give up Royal Lodge after it emerged he was paying a “peppercorn” rent for his 30-room mansion.

Prince Andrew arriving for the Requiem Mass service for the Duchess of Kent, at Westminster Cathedral in central London in September | Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

Andrew had tainted the reputation of the royal family with his association with Epstein and for many years was dogged by allegations he sexually abused Virginia Giuffre after she was trafficked by the financier.

The family of Ms Giuffre, who took her own life earlier this year, said in a statement “she declares a victory” and that she “brought down a British prince with her truth and extraordinary courage.”

The statement, given to the BBC, read: “Today, an ordinary American girl from an ordinary American family brought down a British prince with her truth and extraordinary courage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Virginia Roberts Giuffre, our sister, a child when she was sexually assaulted by Andrew, never stopped fighting for accountability for what had happened to her and countless other survivors like her.

“Today, she declares a victory. We, her family, along with her survivor sisters, continue Virginia’s battle and will not rest until the same accountability applies to all of her abusers and abetters, connected to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.”

Prince Andrew has strenuously denied the allegations.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the style, titles and honours of Prince Andrew.

“Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation. These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him.

“Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse.”

It is understood the unprecedented move was taken by the King in light of the serious lapses in judgment his brother made and Charles was supported in his decision by the royal family including the Prince of Wales, with Andrew not objecting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

William was put in an untenable position when he appeared to be ambushed by Andrew during the Duchess of Kent’s recent funeral, with the disgraced royal tried to talk to his nephew, who barely acknowledged him.

Andrew will move as soon as practicable to an undisclosed property on the King’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk, with the accommodation privately funded by the King, who will also make private financial provisions for his brother.

Sarah Ferguson lived with her ex-husband Andrew at Royal Lodge but will not be housed by Charles and will have to find a new home.

Politicians from across the aisle backed the King’s decision to strip Prince Andrew of his titles and Royal Lodge residence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said Charles “is absolutely right” to do so.

He added: “It’s clear that Andrew’s position had become totally untenable, having disgraced his office and embarrassed the country.

“This is an important step towards rebuilding trust in our institutions and drawing a line under this whole sorry saga.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lib Dems had urged the Government to make time for a debate on Andrew’s Royal Lodge lease in Parliament.

He has lived there on a peppercorn rent since 2003, although he paid £1 million for the lease and a further £7.5 million for refurbishments.

But Downing Street last week said MPs would not be given time in the House of Commons to discuss his conduct because the royal family wanted Parliament to focus on “important issues”.

The SNP had put forward a motion to create a new law to formally strip Andrew of his dukedom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch said it must have been “very difficult” for the King to strip his brother of his titles and Royal Lodge residence.

Speaking on an LBC Radio phone-in, she said: “I’ve been following this story more about a family. It’s a very sad state of affairs.

“I think that the King has clearly felt that this is the right decision for the royal family. It must have been a very difficult thing for him to have done. I mean, having to do that to your own brother.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But the standards and expectations in society now are very high. People expect to see the very highest levels of integrity.