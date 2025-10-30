Strathspey Railway: 'Extremely generous' donation made by US benefactor to Highlands heritage railway
One of Scotland’s most prized heritage railways has received an “extremely generous” donation of more than £1 million from a US benefactor.
The donation has gone to Strathspey Railway, which is based in Aviemore, with the benefactor choosing to remain anonymous.
The railway runs restored historic steam and diesel passenger trains on a ten-mile route between Aviemore and Broomhill, via Boat of Garten.
The benefactor made the donation after visiting the railway some years ago, the volunteer-run heritage body said, and had been impressed by what he saw.
The money will be used to cover costs for operating and refurbishing the railway’s steam locomotives.
READ MORE: 'Mayday' issued at Historic Environment Scotland as inquiry launched over 'corruption' allegations
The railway said in a statement: “Like many tourist-related businesses, the railway was badly affected by Covid with its financial reserves being severely depleted such that spending in recent years has had to be carefully controlled particularly during those periods when the railway is not running trains and generating income.
“This exceptionally generous and unexpected donation will allow the railway to rebuild its financial reserves whilst being able to invest in a number of projects, which will underpin the sustainability of the railway quicker than otherwise had been planned.
“The Strathspey Railway Company Board are currently taking financial advice to ensure that the donation is invested effectively for both the short and long term.”
A Strathspey Railway spokesperson added: "Beyond expecting the railway to use the donation in a way which best benefits the organisation as a whole, the benefactor has not stipulated how this money should be spent, nor placed any restrictions on the type of strategic projects which might be favoured."
The spokesperson added: "This exceptionally generous - and unexpected donation - will allow the railway to rebuild its financial reserves whilst being able to invest in a number of projects which will underpin the sustainability of the railway."
The railway, which runs through some of the Highlands most spectacular locations, has featured in a number of television series, including BBC drama Monarch of the Glen and ITV's Doctor Findlay. The line has also been used as a location for hit BBC One series The Traitors.
The route is part of the former Inverness and Perth Junction Railway - later renamed the Highland Railway - that linked Aviemore with Forres. The heritage line is one of only a handful of former primary and secondary main lines that were preserved after the wholesale rail closures of the 1960s.
The original Strathspey Railway ran from Duff Town to Nethy Bridge, but the line was closed in 1968, with the track lifted the following year. The line is today part of the hugely popular Speyside Way walking and cycling route.
Accident investigators had criticised the Strathspey Railway Company last year over a collision last year in the Highlands involving the Flying Scotsman steam locomotive. The Rail Accident Investigation Branch said the company’s "ineffective management" of the locomotive's visit to the line was an underlying factor in the collision. The firm said at the time it accepted the findings.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.