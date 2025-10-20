Snapchat, Roblox, Fortnite, Duolingo, Canva and more go down during major internet outage
Millions have been left confused on Monday morning after a number of major websites and apps have stopped working.
Snapchat, Roblox, Fortnite, Duolingo and Canva have all been suffering problems, according to tracking website Down Detector.
The issues, which began around 8am, appear to be related to a problem at Amazon Web Services (AWS) which offers infrastructure that underpins much of the modern internet.
On their website, it says the company was seeing “increased error rates” and delays with “multiple AWS services”.
The apps currently down include Snapchat, Ring, Roblox, Clash Royale, Life360, My Fitness Pal, Xero, Canva, Amazon, Amazon Web Services, Amazon Music, Prime Video, Clash of Clans, Fortnite, Wordle, Duolingo, Coinbase, HMRC, Vodafone, Playstation and Pokémon Go.
