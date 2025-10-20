The issues are understood to have started at around 8am on Monday.

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Millions have been left confused on Monday morning after a number of major websites and apps have stopped working.

Snapchat, Roblox, Fortnite, Duolingo and Canva have all been suffering problems, according to tracking website Down Detector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Make sure you keep up to date with breaking news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.

The issues, which began around 8am, appear to be related to a problem at Amazon Web Services (AWS) which offers infrastructure that underpins much of the modern internet.

On their website, it says the company was seeing “increased error rates” and delays with “multiple AWS services”.

It is understood that despite the issue appearing to be related to a specific facility in northern Virginia, the problems are affecting users around the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Significant signs of recovery’

As of 10.40am, Amazon have announced they are seeing “significant signs of recovery”.

Amazon Web Services, the cloud company behind the outage, has just released a statement that says: "We are seeing significant signs of recovery.

"Most requests should now be succeeding.

"We continue to work through a backlog of queued requests. We will continue to provide additional information.”

The apps understood to be down are;