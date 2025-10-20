Website and app outage: Here's a list of all sites affected including Halifax, Bank of Scotland, Canva and Roblox
Millions have been left confused on Monday morning after a number of major websites and apps have stopped working.
Snapchat, Roblox, Fortnite, Duolingo and Canva have all been suffering problems, according to tracking website Down Detector.
The issues, which began around 8am, appear to be related to a problem at Amazon Web Services (AWS) which offers infrastructure that underpins much of the modern internet.
On their website, it says the company was seeing “increased error rates” and delays with “multiple AWS services”.
It is understood that despite the issue appearing to be related to a specific facility in northern Virginia, the problems are affecting users around the world.
‘Significant signs of recovery’
As of 10.40am, Amazon have announced they are seeing “significant signs of recovery”.
Amazon Web Services, the cloud company behind the outage, has just released a statement that says: "We are seeing significant signs of recovery.
"Most requests should now be succeeding.
"We continue to work through a backlog of queued requests. We will continue to provide additional information.”
The apps understood to be down are;
- Snapchat
- Lloyds Bank
- Ring
- Amazon Web Services
- Roblox
- Halifax
- Amazon
- Zoom
- Life360
- My Fitness Pal
- Xero
- Signal
- HMRC
- Canva
- Slack
- Blink Security
- Fortnite
- Asana
- Amazon Alexa
- Bank of Scotland
- Epic Games Store
- Vodafone
- Smartsheet
- Wordle
- BT
- Tidal
- Virgin Media
- EE
- Clash Royale
- Duolingo
- Internet Movie Database (IMDb)
- Amazon Prime Video
- Jira
- Eventbrite
- Pokemon Go
- Sky
- Ancestry
- Hinge
- Peloton
- Amazon Music
- Coinbase
- Clash of Clans
- Atlassian
- PlayStation Network
- Microsoft 365
- Strava
- National Rail
- Flickr
