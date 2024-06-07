Swifties started queueing for merch days before the first concert in Edinburgh.

Fans are clamouring to get a piece of memorabilia at the biggest series of concerts Scotland has ever seen.

It’s nearly the moment that tens of thousands of Scottish Taylor Swift fans have been waiting for - with the pop megastar’s Eras Tour rolling into Edinburgh this weekend.

She’ll be playing Murrayfield Stadium on three consecutive nights from Friday, June 7, to Sunday, June 9 - and is expected onstage each night at around 8pm.

But it’s a good idea to get there far earlier to get your money’s worth - doors open at 4pm, or 3pm for those with a VIP ticket -with Paramore providing support at around 7pm.

Then of course there’s the merch, with thousands expected to be queueing up all weekend to grab a hoodie, tote bag, bracelet or t-shirt (or all four).

Here’s everything you need to know about what’s on offer.

When can I buy Taylor Swift merch?

The merch stalls at Murrayfield Stadium opened at 10am on Wednesday, June 5, for two early merch days.

On the three concert days the merch stalls will be open from 10am until the end of the concerts, so there’s plenty of time to get stocked up.

Can I buy Taylor Swift merch on concert days if I don’t have a ticket?

If you’ve not managed to bag a ticket for the Eras Tour there is a little good news - you can stil buy merch. On the three concert days those who don’t have tickets can access the merch stall from 10am-1pm - after that it’s ticketholders only.

Is any of the merch exclusive to the Eras Tour?

While much of the merch is available to buy online, several items seem to be exclusively on sale at concerts. Those include water bottles, tote bags, and Taylor Swift ‘tapestries’ (which look suspiciously like tea towels to us).

There are also hoodies and t-shirts that have different colour schemes to those previously available online - in fact most of the clothing on sale at Murrayfield is unique to the gigs in sometimes subtle ways.

And some items are cheaper than they are online, with the Bejewelled bracelet £30 compared to an online price of £35 (plus postage and packing).

Can I buy Taylor Swift Eras Tour merch online?

While some of the merch is exclusive, plenty of items are available to buy from Taylor Swift’s online UK store.

You can check out the full range - including items not available at Murrayfield - here.

What are the prices for Tayor Swift merch?

Here’s the full price list for Taylor Swift’s merch at Murrayfield Stadium. A warning: it’s not cheap...