Government Emergency Alert System Test 2025: Here's when your phone will sound a siren - and what it is used for
The UK Government will be testing their Emergency Alert System (EAS) for the second time this week.
The system was launched in 2023, with a first test held on April 23 that year.
And another exercise is being held this year to make sure it’s working properly - in response to a recommendation from the Covid enquiry.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When will I receive the Government Emergency Alert System test?
Compatible phones wil receive the test at 3pm on Sunday, September 7. You’ll hear a siren, feel it vibrate and receive a message.
What is the Emergency Alert System used for?
The Emergency Alert System (EAS) is designed to warn the public if there is a danger to life nearby.
Examples included on the Government website are severe flooding, fires and extreme weather, but there is no exhaustive list.
Who issues the alerts?
Only the emergency services, government departments, agencies and public bodies that deal with emergencies can issue an alert.
Can I opt out of the alerts?
People who do not wish to receive alerts can opt out using their device settings but Government officials strongly recommend against it.
What happens when the test alert is sent?
When an alert is sent your phone will sound a 10 second long siren before showing a text message.
In the last test, the text read:
‘This is a test of Emergency Alerts, a new UK Government service that will warn you if there’s a life-threatening emergency nearby.
‘In a real emergency, follow the instructions in the alert to keep yourself and others safe.
‘Visit gov.uk/alerts for more information.
‘This is a test. You do not need to take any action.’
When has the the warning system been used in real life?
The first recorded use was on February 23, 2024, when Plymouth residents were told to evacuate part of the city sue to an unexploded World War II bomb. A second group of residents were then alerted to leave homes within 300 metres of its journey to be disposed.
Then, on December 6, 2024, it was used in Wales to alert people of the dangers presented by Storm Darragh.
Who is alerted?
Some alerts will be sent nationwide, while others will be restricted to a geographical area affected. You’ll get alerts based on your current location - not where you live or work. You do not need to turn on location services to receive alerts.
What if I don’t have a mobile device?
If you do not have a compatible device, you’ll still be informed about an emergency. The emergency services have other ways to warn you when there is a threat to life.
What about those who are deaf, hard of hearing, blind or partially sighted
If you have a vision or hearing impairment, audio and vibration attention signals will let you know you have an emergency alert.
Emergency alerts will be sent in English. In Wales, they may also be sent in Welsh.
