Ministers and officials were previously criticised for deleting messages during the Covid pandemic

WhatsApp and other mobile messaging apps are being removed from Scottish Government phones as a new policy comes into effect.

It follows a fierce backlash over the mass deletion of messages by ministers and officials during the Covid pandemic.

Kate Forbes, the deputy first minister, previously said a ban would come into force by the spring.

The WhatsApp app icon on a smartphone

This came in response to an external review led by former Channel Islands data protection commissioner Emma Martins.

The policy applies to all Scottish Government employees including contractors, senior civil servants, special advisers and ministers. The stance states mobile messaging apps and “non-corporate communication channels” will not be permitted on government devices.

The Scottish Government said a small number of business areas will take part “in a time-bound and limited transition period” until the end of 2025. This includes areas responding to emergencies such as wildfires or for matters of safety and security.

Ms Forbes said: “We are setting out a clear approach to ending government use of mobile messaging apps, and this will support wider work to deliver on our commitment to openness and transparency.



“The use of mobile messaging apps increased during the pandemic as staff worked remotely in unprecedented and difficult circumstances. Having reflected on our working practices, we are now implementing changes to the use of such apps.

“This follows on from actions to implement other recommendations from Ms Martins’ externally-led review including updating our hybrid working policy.

“I want to reassure the public that it is a priority of this government to maintain secure and searchable data, ensuring compliance with all records management rules. We will continue to act to ensure our data policies are robust, especially considering technological advances.”

In late 2023, lead counsel to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry, Jamie Dawson KC, said most of the messages sent within the Scottish Government had been deleted.

It later transpired a number of senior members of the Government, including John Swinney and Nicola Sturgeon, had deleted messages, though both stressed they did not relate to government business.

Former First Minister, and titan in Scottish politics, will be speaking at this year's Edinburgh Book Festival celebrating the launch of her new book, Frankly.

Former national clinical director Jason Leitch was also criticised for describing deleting WhatsApp messages as a “pre-bed ritual”, while another senior clinician warned colleagues that messages could be published under Freedom of Information legislation.

Figures in the UK government also came under fire. Alister Jack, the former Scottish secretary, told the Covid inquiry he deleted his WhatsApps to free up storage capacity on his phone.

"If I could turn the clock back knowing what I know now, I would have sought a different solution for my lack of storage capacity,” he said.

Former first minister Humza Yousaf announced an external review into the use of WhatsApp and other messaging services last year.

Some of his own WhatsApp messages with Mr Leitch have caused embarrassment after being released. The Scotsman previously revealed Mr Yousaf called a senior lawyer a “Tory f**kwit” in a private chat.