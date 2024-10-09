Man dies in hospital two weeks after being hurt in a three-vehicle crash

"Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man has died in hospital a fortnight after being injured in a three-vehicle crash.

The 74-year-old man was taken to hospital following the crash on Monday September 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police Scotland said he died in hospital on Monday October 7.

The crash happened at about9.40amon the A7 near Boleside in the Borders.

The man who died was in a silver Vauxhall Insignia, along with a 72-year-old woman.

Read more: A murder investigation has been launched by police in Livingston

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The vehicle was involved in a collision with a white Range Rover Evoque and a yellow Iveco Daily van.

The 41-year-old woman driving the Range Rover was also taken to hospital, as was the 72-year-old woman and both have since been released.

Police said the road was closed for more than three hours for a crash investigation.

Police Scotland attended the crash | John Devlin

Sergeant Jamie Humpage said: "Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of the man who died at this very difficult time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we are appealing to anyone who has not already spoken to officers to get in touch if you think you can help.

"I would also appeal for anyone who was driving in the area and who may have dashcam footage that could assist to contact us."