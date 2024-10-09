Man dies in hospital two weeks after being hurt in a three-vehicle crash
A man has died in hospital a fortnight after being injured in a three-vehicle crash.
The 74-year-old man was taken to hospital following the crash on Monday September 23.
Police Scotland said he died in hospital on Monday October 7.
The crash happened at about9.40amon the A7 near Boleside in the Borders.
The man who died was in a silver Vauxhall Insignia, along with a 72-year-old woman.
The vehicle was involved in a collision with a white Range Rover Evoque and a yellow Iveco Daily van.
The 41-year-old woman driving the Range Rover was also taken to hospital, as was the 72-year-old woman and both have since been released.
Police said the road was closed for more than three hours for a crash investigation.
Sergeant Jamie Humpage said: "Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of the man who died at this very difficult time.
"Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we are appealing to anyone who has not already spoken to officers to get in touch if you think you can help.
"I would also appeal for anyone who was driving in the area and who may have dashcam footage that could assist to contact us."
Anyone with any information is asked to cal lPolice Scotland on 101 quoting reference 0749 of September 23.
