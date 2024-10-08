A murder investigation has been launched by police in Livingston.

Police in Livingston have launched a murder investigation after the death of a man on Bankton Lane.

The emergency services were called after receiving reports of a seriously injured man at 2am on September 26. The man, 50-year-old Gary Nicol, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death was initially ruled as unexplained. However, after a post-mortem police confirmed the case was being treated as murder.

Mr Nicol's family are aware and are being supported by specially trained officers. They have asked for their privacy to be respected.

From enquiries so far, detectives have established Mr Nicol drove to Bankton Lane in his black Ford Mondeo car, registration GN02GRN, and arrived there around midnight.

Detective Chief Inspector Jonathan Pleasance, from Police Scotland's Major Investigation Team, said: "Our thoughts are with Mr Nicol's family and friends at this very difficult time.

"It is vital that we get answers for them and we are fully committed to tracing the person responsible as soon as possible.

"Our investigation into Mr Nicol’s death continues and I would urgently appeal to anyone with information who has not already spoken with us to please do so.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who saw a car of this description in the area around midnight or anyone or vehicles in and around the Bankton Lane area. We are trying to piece together Mr Nicol's movements prior to his body being found and would ask anyone with any information to contact officers.

"This is a challenging investigation and any piece of information, no matter how small or insignificant you think it is, could prove vital so please do pass it on."

Local area commander Chief Inspector Elaine McArthur-Kerr, said: "We understand the significant impact this has had on the people of Livingston and there is a dedicated team of officers working on this investigation.

"I would like to reassure the community that officers are working hard to trace whoever is responsible, with CCTV footage being gathered from the surrounding area and door-to-door inquiries continuing.

"Detailed forensic work has been carried out and extensive searches of nearby woodland have been undertaken by specialist officers.”

