Clydebank man dies one week after suffering series injuries

A 26-year-old man has died a week after being found seriously injured at a home in in Clydebank.

By Emma Newlands
Saturday, 12th June 2021, 6:45 pm
Michael Mcelhinney is understood to have been treated in the specialist burns unit at Glasgow Royal Infirmary.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Enquires are ongoing following the report of a 26-year-old man found injured at a property in Dunswin Court in Clydebank around 7.20pm on Friday, 4 June, 2021.

“The man suffered serious injuries and was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary, where he died on Friday, 11 June."

Police Scotland says enquires are ongoing. Picture: John Devlin.

Tributes on social media included: “Rest in peace, hope everyone that loved you keeps their head up”.

Another said: “My god it's been a long time my pal. We had some good times back then… You were a keen chef back then, there's a picture of you baking scones with my mum in our old house hahaha, she used to say you were one of her lost boys. Lots of love Mick, find peace.”

