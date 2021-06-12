Police appeal to find two missing teens in different parts of Scotland

Amber McKinnon, aged 13, is currently missing from Paisley, and was last seen at at around 6.15pm in the Foxbar area.
She is described as being 5ft 2in, of slim build with long dark hair, and wearing a dark blue hooded top, jogging bottoms and black trainers.
Officers are appealing to anyone who may have seen Amber, or who may have information as to her whereabouts, to call 101 and quote incident 3713 of 11/06/2021.
Separately, officers in Dingwall are looking to trace a 14-year-old boy reported missing from the Strathpeffer area.
Jason Junior Cochrane was last seen at 3pm yesterday, and is described as being 5ft 7in with short light brown hair, wearing a black Polo shirt, black sweater, black shorts, a blue hooded jacket and Nike trainers.
Anyone with information about Junior's whereabouts is urged to call police on 101, quoting reference PS-20210611-2254.