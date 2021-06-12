Police appeal to find two missing teens in different parts of Scotland

Police have issued appeals to the public regarding two separate cases of missing teenagers who were both last seen yesterday.

By Emma Newlands
Saturday, 12th June 2021, 12:43 pm
Saturday, 12th June 2021
0

Amber McKinnon, aged 13, is currently missing from Paisley, and was last seen at at around 6.15pm in the Foxbar area.

She is described as being 5ft 2in, of slim build with long dark hair, and wearing a dark blue hooded top, jogging bottoms and black trainers.

Officers are appealing to anyone who may have seen Amber, or who may have information as to her whereabouts, to call 101 and quote incident 3713 of 11/06/2021.

Amber McKinnon is missing from the Paisley area while Jason Junior Cochrane is missing from Strathpeffer.

Separately, officers in Dingwall are looking to trace a 14-year-old boy reported missing from the Strathpeffer area.

Jason Junior Cochrane was last seen at 3pm yesterday, and is described as being 5ft 7in with short light brown hair, wearing a black Polo shirt, black sweater, black shorts, a blue hooded jacket and Nike trainers.

Anyone with information about Junior's whereabouts is urged to call police on 101, quoting reference PS-20210611-2254.

Amber McKinnon (13) was last seen at around 6:15pm yesterday in the Foxbar area of Paisley. Picture: contributed.

Police in Dingwall are looking to trace Jason Junior Cochrane (14), who is missing from the Strathpeffer area. Picture: contributed.
