Chinese firm piles pressure on UK government to approve massive wind turbine factory in Scotland

Ming Yang ‘excited by the prospect of investing’ but UK government ‘will not be rushed’

A Chinese company has put pressure on the UK government to approving its controversial plans for a massive wind turbine factory in Scotland.

Ming Yang has claimed its project, earmarked for Ardersier port in the Highlands, would involve investment of up to £1.5 billion and create as many as 1,500 jobs.

Under the first of three phases, Ming Yang said it will invest up to £750 million in an advanced manufacturing facility – with the first production taking place by late 2028.

RWE's Gwynt y Mor, the world's 2nd largest offshore wind farm located eight miles offshore in Liverpool Bay, off the coast of North Wales | PA

Latter phases will see the facility expand and create an “offshore wind industry ecosystem” around the hub.

Ming Yang announced its plans yesterday, following discussions with the Scottish and UK governments over the past two years.

The announcement comes just days after a huge global investment summit in Edinburgh, attended by Ming Yang UK chief executive Aman Wang.

But the UK government has not yet given the company permission to move ahead with the plans.

The company has been waiting since the spring for UK government approval for them to enter the British renewables supply chain, amid national security concerns.

Ming Yang signed a memorandum of understanding with the UK government in 2021 but has not yet received permission to proceed.

‘Trying to pre-empt us’

A UK government source told The Scotsman the company “seems to be trying to pre-empt us”, adding that “we’re not being rushed into anything when there are several factors, including national security, to consider”.

Crucially for Scotland’s renewables future, Ming Yang is the only company that can produce floating wind turbines for the European market, with 60 per cent of the ScotWind contract for floating wind - making up around 15GW of energy.

First Minister John Swinney has previously said that floating offshore wind is “central to my vision for Scotland’s future as a modern and dynamic nation”.

Last month Ming Yang and Octopus Energy announced they would be in partnership to develop new wind projects.

Zhang Chuanwei, founder and chairman of the Ming Yang group, said: “As a global leader in wind technology, Ming Yang is committed to accelerating the global energy transition through innovation and community-focused comprehensive energy solutions.

“We are excited by the prospect of investing in the UK and look forward to finalising our investment decision.”

Mr Wang said: “We firmly believe that by moving forward with our plans to create jobs, skills and a supply chain in the UK, we can make this country the global hub for offshore wind technology.

“We fully support the Government’s mission to become a clean energy superpower, and I’m confident that once the plans are approved we can make a valued contribution to this goal.”