Work starts on vast 44-turbine Scottish wind farm that will power 335,000 homes

Construction work has begun on a vast onshore wind farm in the south of Scotland that can power up to 335,000 homes.

The Sanquhar II Community Wind Farm was paused in 2023 due to tax decisions by the previous UK government but the development - said to be the fourth largest of its kind in the UK - now has the green light to go ahead.

Its backers said the facility, which features 44 turbines, will be a key contributor to the UK’s “vital net zero targets”, generating hundreds of jobs during the building phase, and investing tens of millions in Scotland’s economy.

The wind farm, which received planning consent from the Scottish Government in August 2023, is located in Dumfries and Galloway and East Ayrshire. It has been nearly ten years in the planning.

Developer CWP Energy said the project could now proceed to financial close following last month’s decision by the current UK government to drop plans for “zonal electricity pricing”. Had that policy gone ahead, it would have disincentivised the development of wind farms and other renewable energy projects across Scotland.

Some 100 construction staff are now working on site at Sanquhar II, which is expected to deliver more than £800 million in investment over its 40-year operational life. CWP Energy has also committed to providing “substantial community support” through funding for local projects, services and initiatives.

Rod Wood, director of CWP Energy, said: “Onshore wind is one of the cheapest forms of home-grown electricity, delivering consumers and businesses excellent value for money.

“We’re delighted that after nearly ten years of careful planning, ground has been broken and the construction of Sanquhar II is now underway.

“The project brings with it an investment of an immediate £400m into the Scottish economy, creating long-term jobs, and paying local authority rates, taxes and community benefits. We’re grateful to the Scottish Government for backing Sanquhar II and to the UK government for creating confidence in the renewables sector,” he added.

The project’s EnVentus platforms and powerful turbines are being supplied by Vestas. These will be the first turbines of this type to be installed in Scotland when erected next year. Vestas is being supported by Jones Bros Civil Engineering UK.

James Ian Robinson, senior sales director UK and Ireland at Vestas, said: “Construction is now underway on what will become the UK’s fourth largest onshore wind project, and we’re honoured to contribute to this landmark development.

“Sanquhar II marks another important step toward greater energy security through home-grown power generation in the UK. We thank CWP Energy for their trust, having placed the order in Q1 this year, and look forward to continuing our collaboration in driving the energy transition forward.”