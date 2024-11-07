The resort said the changes to the winter timetable are not about cuts, but rather survival.

A mountain resort in the Highlands announced it will not start its ski season until February given the poor weather conditions.

Nevis Range Mountain Resort, based near Fort William, said due to the expected conditions over this winter period, the centre has had to opt for a later start. It said the changes were not about cutting back on costs, but instead about surviving.

The resort, which remains open for other activities, will also be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays this winter right through until Easter, with the exception of school holidays. These changes came into force from November 3 when the winter timetable started.

Nevis Range confirmed changes to its winter timetable in an announcement this week

The changes were announced in a statement on social media on Wednesday, that said: “If we’re fortunate enough to have exceptional snow conditions before then, we’ll do everything we can to open early - but realistically, this delayed start is the best approach given the winter weather we’ve come to expect.

“The hard reality is that we can’t sustain the ski season as we once did.”

Earlier this year, ski centre bosses across Scotland said last winter was “a shocker of a year” in terms of conditions and that it had been the second worst season in the past 50 years - the worst being in 2017.

Nevis Range said in January last year, the centre saw just one or two skiable days at most, with just three days of skiing overall.

The team said the later start to the season was because January was no longer a reliable month for skiing. But the decision was also due to the “unprecedented number” of named storms last year that led to “substantial damage” on the mountain, including the near-total destruction of a bike track.

The team said despite insurance challenges and numerous issues with Forestry land Scotland, it has worked to reconstruct the track, but the damage has been a hit to the resort’s turnover this year.

The statement said: “January, in particular, has become a month where conditions simply don’t allow for reliable skiing. Instead, we’ll use this time to perform essential maintenance on the gondola and other facilities, with the goal of conserving resources and creating the best possible conditions for February and March.

“These changes aren’t about cutting back - they’re about survival. Like many of you, we’ve noticed the dramatic shifts in winter weather patterns.”

The team said the delayed ski season date does not signal the end of skiing at the resort. If it was to offer a full-scale ski season through the winter months, “Nevis Range as a whole may not survive”.

The statement said a possible future plan to deal with the changing climate is to introduce a dry slope for snowsports all year-round. Nevis Range said it had reached out to the local ski club to discuss the changes and explore how best to support the skiing community.