A man is in a serious condition in hospital after he was hit by a bus.
Police said the pedestrian, 45, had come out of a lorry in a layby on the A952 at the A90 in Aberdeenshire when he was struck by a bus at around2.10pm on Tuesday.
He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where his condition is described as serious but stable.
Police are appealing for information about the collision, which happened near Toll of Birness.
Road Policing Sergeant Eoin Maxwell said: "I'd like to thank everyone who has come forward so far.
"I'd urge anyone who has information or dashcam footage, and has not already contacted police, to get in touch."
Road closures were in place for around six hours for investigations following the collision.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference 1830 of October 8.
