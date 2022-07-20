UK heatwave: Scottish firefighters taking strike action a 'very serious proposition', warns union head

The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) this week rejected a 2 per cent pay increase, which the union’s Scottish secretary described as “insulting”.

John McKenzie has highlighted the work of fire crews in tackling the recent hot weather, with temperatures rising to a record 34.8C in the Scottish Borders on Tuesday.

An aerial view shows a Union Flag flying among the the rubble and destruction in a residential area, following a large blaze the previous day in Wennington, Greater London. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images

“Firefighters are at the forefront of the climate emergency. The last few days have brought to the public’s attention the dangers we face day in day out,” he said.

“We will not accept a paltry pay offer of 2 per cent when the cost of food, fuel, energy and almost everything else is soaring.

“Firefighters have never taken industrial action lightly, but such is the level of anger at this insulting offer, industrial action is now a very serious proposition.

“The employers need to come back with a genuine and fair pay offer that recognises the financial pressures our members face.”