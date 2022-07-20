Dozens of trains were cancelled or delayed across England on Wednesday morning because of problems caused by the extreme heat – with no direct trains from London to Scotland.

Temperatures hit 40C on Tuesday, the hottest on record in the UK, causing damage to overhead wires, tracks, and signalling systems.

Passengers have been urged to check their journey before setting off on cross-border services.

The East Coast Main Line, the main rail artery connecting London and Edinburgh via Peterborough, Doncaster, York, Darlington, Durham and Newcastle, was damaged on Tuesday after a fire spread on to the track near Sandy.

Lumo also confirmed services would not be running on social media writing: “Due to damage to the railway as a result of the hot weather, at the request of Network Rail, Lumo will not be running any services to and from #LondonKingsCross today.

“With alternative routes also blocked, customers are advised NOT TO TRAVEL unless absolutely necessary”

High temperatures have brought severe disruption to rail services.

Network Rail reminded passengers there was no direct service between London and Scotland – urging passengers to check before they travelled.

They tweeted: “Check before you travel on the West Coast Main Line today - there are no direct trains between London and Scotland.

“Journeys will take much longer than usual while we continue repairs caused by the heatwave.”

Avanti West Coast who yesterday suspended services due to the extreme weather offered an update last night saying: “Services are expected to be impacted tomorrow (Wednesday 20 July) due to the disruption as a result of today’s weather conditions.

“Please check your journey before coming to the station.”

Last night a spokesperson for Avanti said: “Due to the extreme heat causing multiple incidents across the network, all Avanti West Coast services have now been withdrawn for the rest of today.

“In the past few hours, we’ve experienced a number of infrastructure issues including overhead line damage at Quintinshill [near Gretna] and a lineside fire at Harrow on the approach to London.”

The Caledonian Sleeper also cancelled services amid reports that guests were kept on an Inverness train overnight without departing due to the extreme conditions. They tweeted: “As a result of network related issues on both the West and East Coast Mainlines, early morning services to and from London and central Scotland are being cancelled by operators.

“For guests who travelled south from Inverness, Aberdeen and Fort William we advise that where possible you should return on our services and for guests on our services starting from Glasgow, Edinburgh and Euston, we advise you to return home

“Where this is not possible and for those currently in a location away from home, please continue to review our service alterations website page for further updates. Once confirmation is received of services operating on each Mainline we will post updates.

“Please once again accept our sincerest apologies for the inconvenience caused by the incidents related to the extreme temperatures. “

ScotRail trains have returned to normal this week with almost 700 more services running each day.