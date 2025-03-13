“An investigation into the collision is under way.”

Two women are in serious condition in hospital after a collision involving two cars.

At around 2.40pm on Wednesday, police responded to reports of a crash involving a black Vauxhall Mokka and a black Vauxhall Corsa on the B979 between Fintry and Blackburn, Stirling.

Emergency services attended and the drivers of the cars, women aged 42 and 53, were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Police Scotland said medical staff described their conditions as serious.

The road was closed to allow for a collision investigation but later reopened at around 9.10pm.

Sergeant Peter Henderson of Police Scotland said: “An investigation into the collision is under way and I am appealing to any road users who were in the area around the time of the incident to contact us.

“Perhaps you passed or saw one of the vehicles prior to the collision.

“If you have dashcam, it may have captured images which could assist with our ongoing inquiries.”