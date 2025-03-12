Gilded Balloon is to boast three venue hubs this year.placeholder image
The 7 new Edinburgh Festival Fringe shows announced for Gilded Balloon this summer

Jane Bradley
By Jane Bradley

Arts correspondent

Published 12th Mar 2025, 15:54 BST

Gilded Balloon is the latest Edinburgh Festival Fringe operator to announce its programme for this summer.

Performed across three city venues, the shows will see a mix of comedy, theatre, kids shows, music and more.

Gilded Balloon will run shows from Patter House on Chambers Street, a pop up at the National Museum of Scotland and its new venue of Appleton Tower on Crichton Street, whilst Teviot Row House undergoes continued renovations.

Karen and Katy Koren, artistic directors of Gilded Balloon, said, “We’re thrilled to reveal the very first shows of 2025’s Fringe programme, which will span across three venues this year as we welcome Appleton Tower to Gilded Balloon’s festival portfolio.

“Our new venue, right next to George Square Gardens in the heart of the Fringe, includes seven versatile new performance spaces, as well as a lively bar and event space and we’re looking forward to unveiling an even bigger and better programme this year, to mark our 40th anniversary.”

Introduced in 2023, Gilded Balloon’s ‘Support the Artist’ scheme returns for 2025, meaning customers can add an optional £2 to each ticket purchased, given directly to artists themselves. Designed to extend the support offered to performers faced with growing costs at the festival, artists and fans can opt-in to the scheme at the point of purchase.

Tickets are available from noon on Wednesday, at www.tickets.gildedballoon.co.uk.

John Robertson's The Dark Room is billed as the world's only live action video game.

1. The Dark Room

John Robertson's The Dark Room is billed as the world's only live action video game. | Gilded Balloon

Children's show Baby Shark and the Mystery of the Sphinx will be performed this year.

2. Baby Shark and the Mystery of the Sphinx

Children's show Baby Shark and the Mystery of the Sphinx will be performed this year. | Gilded Balloon

Patrick Monahan will return to the Fringe.

3. Patrick Monahan

Patrick Monahan will return to the Fringe. | Gilded Balloon

Hypnotist Matt Hale returns to the Fringe with his show, Funbelievable! 90's Rewind.

4. Hypnotist Matt Hale: Funbelievable! 90's Rewind

Hypnotist Matt Hale returns to the Fringe with his show, Funbelievable! 90's Rewind. | Gilded Balloon

