Two teenagers charged over fire at derelict Scottish rail station hotel

Two 17-year-olds have been arrested and charged after a fire at a derelict Ayrshire hotel, police have confirmed.
The fire started in the empty Station Hotel in Ayr, Ayrshire around 3:30pm on Sunday, with seven appliances from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attending.
ScotRail said the adjacent train station was evacuated as a precaution after the fire broke out. Overhead train lines were switched off, impacting services from Ayr to Glasgow and the line to Largs and Ardrossan.
A 17-year-old youth was arrested and charged in connection with the incident on Monday morning, and will appear at Ayr Sheriff Court at a later date.
Police later confirmed a second teenager, also aged 17, had also been arrested and charged.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal. Inquiries are ongoing.”