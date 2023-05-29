Two teenagers charged over fire at derelict Scottish rail station hotel

The adjacent train station was evacuated as a precaution due to the blaze

Two 17-year-olds have been arrested and charged after a fire at a derelict Ayrshire hotel, police have confirmed.

The fire started in the empty Station Hotel in Ayr, Ayrshire around 3:30pm on Sunday, with seven appliances from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attending.

ScotRail said the adjacent train station was evacuated as a precaution after the fire broke out. Overhead train lines were switched off, impacting services from Ayr to Glasgow and the line to Largs and Ardrossan.

The derelict Ayr Station Hotel had been served with a dangerous buildings notice because of its poor condition. Picture: N Hackett

A 17-year-old youth was arrested and charged in connection with the incident on Monday morning, and will appear at Ayr Sheriff Court at a later date.

Police later confirmed a second teenager, also aged 17, had also been arrested and charged.