All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
Phillip Schofield admits affair with ‘much younger man’
ITV investigated Phillip Schofield over his former relationship
Man who crashed into Downing Street charged with indecent child images
“Total chaos”: Long delays at UK airports due to e-gates failure
British Soap Awards to ‘go ahead’ despite Phillip Schofield confession
Phillip Schofield & agents full statement after ITV host admits affair

Fire breaks out at former Scottish rail station hotel

Stars who have performed at the former hotel have included Billy Connolly and Tom Jones.
By Dale Miller
Published 28th May 2023, 17:34 BST
 Comment

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at the site of a former station hotel in Ayr.

Fire and ambulance crews are in attendance at the former Ayr Station Hotel amid reports of smoke billowing from the south end of the building.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

ScotRail said Ayr train station had been evacuated as a precaution, with rail services subsequently disrupted.

The derelict Ayr Station Hotel had been served with a dangerous buildings notice because of its poor condition. Picture: N HackettThe derelict Ayr Station Hotel had been served with a dangerous buildings notice because of its poor condition. Picture: N Hackett
The derelict Ayr Station Hotel had been served with a dangerous buildings notice because of its poor condition. Picture: N Hackett

A tweet from Network Rail Scotland said: “We’re on site at Ayr station, working closely with the emergency services following reports of a fire at the former station hotel.

Rail services are being disrupted in the area. Please follow @ScotRail for the latest service info.”

Campaigners Save Britain’s Heritage have previously called for the “splendid landmark” to be rescued.

Built in 1885 in a French chateau cum Scottish baronial style, the hotel has been derelict for seven years.

Its success prompted the Glasgow and South Western Railway company to build the Turnberry Hotel – now Trump Turnberry – in 1906.

The council served a dangerous building notice on the building in 2018.

The cost of restoring the hotel had been put at £9.95 million in October 2019.

Related topics:FireTom JonesRail services
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.