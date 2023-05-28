Stars who have performed at the former hotel have included Billy Connolly and Tom Jones.

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at the site of a former station hotel in Ayr.

Fire and ambulance crews are in attendance at the former Ayr Station Hotel amid reports of smoke billowing from the south end of the building.

ScotRail said Ayr train station had been evacuated as a precaution, with rail services subsequently disrupted.

The derelict Ayr Station Hotel had been served with a dangerous buildings notice because of its poor condition. Picture: N Hackett

A tweet from Network Rail Scotland said: “We’re on site at Ayr station, working closely with the emergency services following reports of a fire at the former station hotel.

“Rail services are being disrupted in the area. Please follow @ScotRail for the latest service info.”

Campaigners Save Britain’s Heritage have previously called for the “splendid landmark” to be rescued.

Built in 1885 in a French chateau cum Scottish baronial style, the hotel has been derelict for seven years.

Its success prompted the Glasgow and South Western Railway company to build the Turnberry Hotel – now Trump Turnberry – in 1906.

The council served a dangerous building notice on the building in 2018.