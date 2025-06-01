Two Scots shot dead in Costa del Sol bar

Gunman escaped after late night shooting, according to local reports

Two Scottish nationals have died following a shooting in a bar in the Costa del Sol, according to reports in Spain.

The incident took place at a bar in the town of Fuengirola in the province of Málaga on Saturday evening.

A gunman reportedly opened fire outside Monaghans bar, leaving the two men dead. The shooting has been linked to an ongoing gangland feud.

The Diario Sur newspaper, which covers the region, reported that Francisco Javier Salas, a local government official, said both victims were believed to be Scottish and that the gunman fled the scene. He said the first victim was shot in the chest and the second in the chest and abdomen.

The Foreign Office said it had not been contacted for consular assistance in relation to the incident but would offer assistance if asked.

The Spanish local newspaper said the attack took place at around 11.30pm, when a car pulled up outside the bar and a masked man got out, before opening fire on the two men as they stood outside the venue. The gunman then escaped in the car, the report continued, with both men dying at the scene.

The newspaper, which said around a dozen people called the emergency services after hearing gunshots, also reported that the authorities have mobilised a specialist violent crime unit to investigate the incident.

A video posted to Instagram shows emergency services attending the scene.