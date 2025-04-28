This video More videos

Spain and Portugal have been hit by a massive power outage that has caused blackouts, Spain’s electricity network operator has said.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Spanish grid operator Red Eléctrica said it had activated plans to restore the supply, with “all resources dedicated to solving” the disruption. It said the Iberian peninsula, with a combined population of more than 50 million people, had been affected.

Spain’s public broadcaster RTVE said the outage had hit several regions of the country at about 12.30pm local time, leaving its newsroom, Spain’s parliament in Madrid and metro stations across the country in the dark. People in neighbourhood WhatsApp chats in Barcelona and cities and towns in its outskirts also reported the outage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spain and Portugal have been hit by a massive power outage that has caused blackouts, Spain’s electricity network operator has said. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Listed below are the holiday hotspots that are reported to have been hit by the power outage.

Madrid

Barcelona

Seville

Valencia

Estepona

Marbella

Fuengirola

Malaga

Granada

Pamplona

E-Redes, a Spanish electricity grid monitoring company, said in a statement it was working on reestablishing connection in phases, adding that it is a “wider European problem”.

Madrid's Barajas international airport was left without power, while telecommunications have been affected as well. Meanwhile, other airports have come to a standstill throughout the region. Numerous passengers have been left stranded in the metros in the Spanish and Portuguese capitals, with trains stuck in the tunnels between stations, Euronews Portugal reports.