Two police officers among injured as three car crash closes M8
Two on-duty police officers were taken to hospital after a multi-vehicle crash which closed part of the M8.
The eastbound motorway was closed at junction 13, to the east of Glasgow, following the crash at 1.10pm on Wednesday.
A police car and two other vehicles were involved.
One car appeared to have been severely damaged in the collision.
Paramedics attended the scene along with the fire service and police on motorbikes.
Four people were taken to hospital, including the police officers. Two were taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital and the other two were taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary.
Police Scotland posted on social media site X: “The M8 in Glasgow is closed eastbound at J13 following a crash that happened around 1.10pm.
“Emergency services are in attendance. Local diversions are in place and road users are advised to avoid the area.”
A spokesperson for Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call today at 1312 hours to attend a road traffic collision on the M8.
“We dispatched two rapid response units, a critical care paramedic, three ambulances, our trauma team and our special operations team.
“We transported two patients to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital and two patients to Glasgow Royal Infirmary.”
Traffic was said to be “very heavy” in the area following the crash.
In an update on X at 3.30pm, Traffic Scotland said the road remained closed eastbound, adding: “Emergency services are in attendance. Local diversion in place at this time. Traffic slowing on the approach to the closure.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.