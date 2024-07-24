Two police officers among injured as three car crash closes M8

A total of four people were taken to hospital

Two on-duty police officers were taken to hospital after a multi-vehicle crash which closed part of the M8.

The eastbound motorway was closed at junction 13, to the east of Glasgow, following the crash at 1.10pm on Wednesday.

A police car and two other vehicles were involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One car appeared to have been severely damaged in the collision.

Paramedics attended the scene along with the fire service and police on motorbikes.

Four people were taken to hospital, including the police officers. Two were taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital and the other two were taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary.

Police Scotland posted on social media site X: “The M8 in Glasgow is closed eastbound at J13 following a crash that happened around 1.10pm.

“Emergency services are in attendance. Local diversions are in place and road users are advised to avoid the area.”

A spokesperson for Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call today at 1312 hours to attend a road traffic collision on the M8.

“We dispatched two rapid response units, a critical care paramedic, three ambulances, our trauma team and our special operations team.

“We transported two patients to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital and two patients to Glasgow Royal Infirmary.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Traffic was said to be “very heavy” in the area following the crash.