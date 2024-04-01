Major roadworks will be hitting the main road between Edinburgh and Glasgow.

The latest in a series of roadworks on Scotland's M8 will see the motorway closed in the evening for the next two weeks.

Drivers in Glasgow have been warned about the closure, which is expected to cause delays.

Here's everything you need to know.

When are the closures?

Amey, on behalf of Transport Scotland, are undertaking essential VRS replacements on the M8 westbound in Glasgow at the Junction 11 off-slip.

Work started on Monday (March 25) and will continue until Friday, April 5.

On these days the M8 will be closed between the hours of 8pm and 6am each night.

No works will take place on Sunday, March 31 or Monday, April 1.

All major works are weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable.

What does VRS mean?

VRS stands for Vehicle Restraint Systems - road safety measures that contain and redirect vehicles. They reduce the severity of accidents for occupants and the public. Designed and installed on the verge and central reservations of road, they are used to contain and redirect errant vehicles.

Why are the roadworks needed?

Amey say: "This scheme will benefit around 5,000 vehicles using this route each day, by improving the condition of the carriageway and reducing the need for more extensive maintenance in the future."

What diversion will be in place?

Traffic will be diverted along the M8 westbound to the Junction 12 off-slip and re-join the M8 eastbound where it will be able to leave the M8 via the Junction 11 off-slip.

Access for emergency service vehicles will be maintained throughout these works.

Will there be further closures?

A number of works are planned for the M8 throughout 2024 as Amey crews carry out vital repair works on both the eastbound and westbound carriageways. It means that drivers can expect further closures during the months ahead.