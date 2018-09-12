Two men used bottle in attack at Scottish train station

Have your say

Two men spat at, punched and used a bottle in an attack at a train station in West Dunbartonshire.

The incident happened as a man entered Old Kilpatrick station and was approached by the suspects.

They spat at him and punched him in the face.

Another man was also assaulted and punched repeatedly to the face and hit with a bottle.

He went to hospital and received stitches to his head.

The incident happened about 8:20pm on 21 June.

Officers have urged anyone with information to come forward.