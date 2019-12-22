Two men seriously injured by falling telegraph pole in remote Scottish glen

Have your say

Two men were seriously injured by a falling telegraph pole while working on a remote Scottish glen.

Scottish Charity Air Ambulance were called out to the accident in Glen Garry, Invergarry.

Paramedics in the air ambulance landed on the remote hillside and worked alongside their land colleagues to assist the two men.

Both men had leg injuries from the worksite accident involving a falling telegraph pole.

One of the men was airlifted from the industrial worksite to Raigmore Hospital at Inverness.

The second man was also taken to Raigmore Hospital in a land ambulance.

Communications Officer for Police Scotland, Graeme Wellburn, confirmed details of the incident which happened on Wednesday.

He said: "Police were informed of an industrial accident near Tomdoun, Loch Quoich, Invergarry where two men had been injured.

"The two men were taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness, one by road ambulance and the other by air ambulance.

"Both had lower limb injuries. The Health and Safety Executive have been notified."

Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance said the incident involved a falling telegraph pole.

Writing online, a spokesperson said: "SCAA flew to a remote hillside in Glen Garry where two men were injured by a falling telegraph pole.

"The worksite accident left both men with leg injuries. SCAA paramedics worked with land crew colleagues before airlifting the more seriously injured man to Raigmore Hospital at Inverness, just 17 minutes away by air ambulance.

"The second patient was taken by land ambulance to hospital."