Two convicted over Gleneagles Hotel armed robbery

Two men have been convicted over their involvement in a £500,000 armed robbery at Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire last year.

Richard Fleming, 42, and Liam Richardson, 30, made off with high-value Rolex watches worth more than half a million pounds - which have not yet been recovered - when they raided the complex in Auchterarder on June 27 2017.

On Wednesday, Fleming, from London, was convicted by a jury of involvement in the heist following a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Richardson, also of London, had admitted to his part in the robbery before the trial got under way.

The pair will be sentenced next month.