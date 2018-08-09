Two brothers found dead just streets apart in Scottish town

Two men found dead just streets apart in an East Renfrewshire town last weekend were brothers, it has emerged.

The body of John Mitchell, 29, was reportedly discovered at his grandparent’s house in Castle Road, Newton Mearns, at around 3.15pm on Sunday.

After making inquiries, police also visited a property in nearby Moorhill Crescent where they discovered the body of his brother Scott, 28.

Police Scotland said an investigation is ongoing but one line of inquiry is that the deaths could be drug-related.

An online fundraising page has been set up to support the family, and it has so far raised more than £2,000.

The page said: “As you are all aware, this is a very hard time for the family and as a community I thought we could come together and help take some of the stress off, no matter how small it is in the severity of things.

“Rest easy boys, you were loved by many.”