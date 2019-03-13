Trio killed in ‘harrowing’ A90 crash believed to be foreign nationals, police say

A woman and two men killed in a horror smash on the A90 yesterday involving a bus and a car were believed to be foreign nationals, police said today.

The victims, two men and a woman, were all passengers in a Renault Megane Scenic which was involved in a collision with a City Link coach a Ford B Max.

The “harrowing” crash happened on the A90 at Glenbervie, Aberdeenshire around 4.30pm yesterday (March 12).

It is not yet know whether the three people who died, who were ‘understood’ to be foreign nationals, were tourists or were living in Scotland.

The male driver of the Renault Megane suffered minor injuries and the surviving female passenger is being treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries in the Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

A man and a woman travelling in the Ford B Max were also taken to the same hospital.

Their injuries were not life-threatening, police said today.

The male driver of the Megabus suffered minor injuries but no passengers were hurt.

Police Scotland are continuing their investigation into the cause of the collision and the A90 remains closed in both directions at Glenbervie, but is expected to reopen this afternoon.

Road Policing Chief Inspector Stewart Mackie said: “Collision investigators have been working throughout the night and we are hoping to open the A90 to traffic early this afternoon.

“I realise this will have created significant travel disruption to travellers and so I would like to thank them for their patience whilst we dealt with and continue to investigate this tragic incident.

“This would have been a difficult and harrowing scene for those who witnessed the collision and tried to offer assistance.

“I would like to express my gratitude for their efforts and to also thank the emergency services who dealt with this extremely challenging incident.

“My thoughts remain with everyone affected by this.”