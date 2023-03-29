Who will cover transport in Humza Yousaf’s new Cabinet as key portfolio disappears from list of titles?

Transport has been dropped from the title of the new cabinet secretary believed to be responsible for it at the highest level of the Scottish Government.

It is understood that Màiri McAllan will take overall charge of transport as part of her portfolio in joining the cabinet for the first time as Net Zero and Just Transition Secretary.

However, First Minister Humza Yousaf – a former transport minister – has omitted transport from her title.

Ms McAllan’s predecessor, Michael Matheson, who moves to health, was the Net Zero, Energy and Transport Secretary.

First Minister Humza Yousaf with his new Cabinet, which includes Mairi McAllan, rear second left, Jenny Gilruth, front left, and Michael Matheson, front right. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

The Scottish Government was unable to confirm that transport would be part of Ms McAllan’s brief or why it had been omitted from the list of Cabinet portfolios.

However, there was speculation that it may simply have been to avoid an overlong title for her post.

Former Labour minister Wendy Alexander joked two decades ago about being the minister for “absolutely everything” when transport was added to her role and she became minister for enterprise, transport and lifelong learning.