All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
8 hours ago Paul O’Grady death: Queen Consort ‘deeply saddened’ by news
56 minutes ago Paul O’Grady tribute ‘For the Love of Paul O’Grady’ will air on ITV
4 hours ago NHS Covid-19 app to close after three years - here’s when
6 hours ago ITV confirm schedule shake up to air tribute to Paul O’Grady
7 hours ago King Charles III begins first overseas state visit in Germany
7 hours ago New family announced for Eastenders - including ex-James Bond star

Who will cover transport in Humza Yousaf’s new Cabinet as key portfolio disappears from list of titles?

Transport has been dropped from the title of the new cabinet secretary believed to be responsible for it at the highest level of the Scottish Government.

Alastair Dalton
By Alastair Dalton
Published 29th Mar 2023, 17:59 BST
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 18:00 BST
 Comment

It is understood that Màiri McAllan will take overall charge of transport as part of her portfolio in joining the cabinet for the first time as Net Zero and Just Transition Secretary.

However, First Minister Humza Yousaf – a former transport minister – has omitted transport from her title.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ms McAllan’s predecessor, Michael Matheson, who moves to health, was the Net Zero, Energy and Transport Secretary.

First Minister Humza Yousaf with his new Cabinet, which includes Mairi McAllan, rear second left, Jenny Gilruth, front left, and Michael Matheson, front right. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
First Minister Humza Yousaf with his new Cabinet, which includes Mairi McAllan, rear second left, Jenny Gilruth, front left, and Michael Matheson, front right. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
First Minister Humza Yousaf with his new Cabinet, which includes Mairi McAllan, rear second left, Jenny Gilruth, front left, and Michael Matheson, front right. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

The Scottish Government was unable to confirm that transport would be part of Ms McAllan’s brief or why it had been omitted from the list of Cabinet portfolios.

However, there was speculation that it may simply have been to avoid an overlong title for her post.

Former Labour minister Wendy Alexander joked two decades ago about being the minister for “absolutely everything” when transport was added to her role and she became minister for enterprise, transport and lifelong learning.

Transport minister Jenny Gilruth has been appointed Education Secretary, with her successor still to be announced.

Mairi McAllanHumza YousafScottish Government
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.