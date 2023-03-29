Humza Yousaf unveils full Cabinet with majority of women for first time ever

Humza Yousaf has unveiled his full Cabinet, which features a majority of women for the first time in the history of devolution.

The new First Minister announced his top team after winning the SNP leadership race following a bitter contest that exposed divisions in the party. He said he was committed to a “radical, ambitious and progressive policy agenda for Scotland”.

Mr Yousaf said the Cabinet was a mix of “fresh faces” and experience, with five members aged under 40. Three junior ministers have received major promotions, while Keith Brown was sacked from his role as justice secretary.

Kate Forbes, Mr Yousaf’s main leadership rival, refused a job after being offered a role that would have been seen as a clear demotion. It is understood Ms Forbes, the former finance secretary, was offered the rural affairs portfolio.

First Minister Humza Yousaf poses with his new Cabinet. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Shona Robison will become the new finance secretary, as well as serving as Mr Yousaf’s deputy.

Michael Matheson, the former transport secretary, will take responsibility for NHS recovery, health and social care

Jenny Gilruth, who was previously transport minister, will join Cabinet for the first time as the education and skills secretary. Màiri McAllan, another junior minister under Nicola Sturgeon, will also receive a big promotion. She will be in charge of the net zero and just transition brief. It is understood this will also include transport, although it has been removed from the title.

Neil Gray, who was Mr Yousaf’s campaign manager, will join Cabinet for the first time as the wellbeing economy, fair work and energy secretary.

Mairi Gougeon will remain as the rural affairs, land reform and islands secretary, while Angus Robertson will also stay in charge of the constitution, external affairs and culture portfolio.

Shirley-Anne Somerville, who was previously education secretary, will take over the social justice brief.

Finally, Angela Constance will return to Cabinet in the justice and home affairs portfolio.

Mr Yousaf said: “The Cabinet team I have unveiled reflects the priorities that we will pursue as a government – including tackling child poverty, improving public services and building a fairer, greener economy.

“Ahead of my appointment as First Minister, I have committed myself to a radical, ambitious and progressive policy agenda for Scotland – and I know that this team is the right one to deliver it.

“I want to thank those Ministers departing government for their leadership over the last few years, through many storms not of our making – the economic damage caused by Brexit, the Covid-19 pandemic, austerity and the cost of living crisis. Those ministers – led so ably by Nicola Sturgeon and John Swinney - leave a strong legacy for the new team to build on.

“I have made clear my belief Scotland’s government should look as much as possible like the people we represent. As well as being the first ever First Minister from a minority ethnic background, I am pleased that a record number of women have agreed to serve, as well as a significant blend of younger and more experienced members. That said, every single appointment has been made on merit.

“Every single person in this government is clear that it is for the people of Scotland to determine their constitutional future – no one else – and we will work to ensure that they are given that right. As we make the case for Scottish independence, we will continue to govern well and demonstrate to the people of Scotland the benefits of decisions about their lives being taken here in Scotland.