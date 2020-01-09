Weather warnings in place as heavy rain set to batter Scotland over weekend

The Met Office has issued updated weather warnings as heavy rain and high winds are expected to blast parts of the nation over the next few days.

The alerts cover much of the north-west and south-east of Scotland, with the Met Office warning that people in the affected areas should plan ahead and expect possible travel disruption.

Heavy rain is expected over the next few days. Picture: John Devlin

Beginning at 8pm on Friday and lasting until 12:00pm On Saturday, forecasters expect the deluge to cause delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport, while some short-term loss of power and other services is possible.

A separate wind warning is in place for Edinburgh, the Lothians and the Borders from 3am to 6pm on Saturday.

The Met Office said: "Strong to gale force southwesterly winds will bring outbreaks of heavy rain across Scotland, this heaviest and most persistent across western, central and southern Scotland.

"While there is still some uncertainty in the peak totals, 40-60mm of rain is expected quite widely, with up to 100mm possible over high ground of Argyll.

Wind and rain warnings are in place on Saturday. Picture: Met Office

"Rain will clear southeastwards through Saturday.