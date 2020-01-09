Drivers warned to avoid the area as A6093 in East Lothian closed due to crash

The road has been closed by police.

The A6093 in East Lothian has been closed after a crash.

The incident occurred at Wester Pencaitland shortly before 8.30am this morning.

Police have urged drivers to avoid the area if possible.