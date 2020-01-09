Drivers warned to avoid the area as A6093 in East Lothian closed due to crash Share this article Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say The road has been closed by police. The A6093 in East Lothian has been closed after a crash. The road has been closed by police. The incident occurred at Wester Pencaitland shortly before 8.30am this morning. Police have urged drivers to avoid the area if possible. Transport chiefs admit unwanted Queensferry Crossing traffic increase Sleet predicted for Edinburgh and the Lothians as gritters take to main routes into capital 0comments Want to join the conversation? Please register or log in to comment on this article.