Update issued on strike threat at major Scottish airports over summer holidays

The deal has implications for strike action that would have impacted on two Scottish airports

Strikes over the summer holidays have been averted at two major Scottish airports after a fresh deal was struck.

About 300 security staff at Glasgow and Aberdeen airports have voted to accept a pay offer of up to 12.8 per cent, Scotland’s leading aviation union Unite has confirmed.

The agreement means that strikes due to start as early as this week at both air terminals and impact on summer school holidays have been called off, in a major boost to families travelling in the UK and abroad.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite’s members employed by ICTS at Aberdeen and Glasgow airports have overwhelmingly backed an improved pay deal."

“Unite has delivered another significant win for airport workers in Scotland. The latest wage win sends a clear message that if you want to secure a boost to your jobs, pay and conditions then join Unite.”

The workers who will benefit from the pay deal work in the security search areas at both airports, as well as covering mobile patrols, control access posts, and screening deliveries.

The deal includes a basic pay rise of 5 per cent. The workers will also receive a one-off payment of £500 and an extra 75 pence an hour for all shift allowances.

Double time shift rates will also be available to workers for Christmas and New Year’s Day.

The fresh deal with struck after ICTS central search workers at the two Scottish airports have previously rejected a basic pay increase of 4 per cent, backdated to January 2024 and a £500 one-off payment.

Pat McIlvogue, Unite’s lead industrial officer for aviation in Scotland, said: “Unite has successfully negotiated a significant boost to the pay packets of ICTS workers at Aberdeen and Glasgow airports.

"We are pleased that the company came to its senses and got back round the table to make an improved offer, which was acceptable to our members. The possibility of strike action at the airports is now over.”