Under 22s could have free bus passes withdrawn for anti-social behaviour

Young people involved in anti-social behaviour on buses could have their free travel passes suspended under plans being considered by transport minister Fiona Hyslop.

The potential move is being investigated by Scottish Government officials amid widespread concern among MSPs that some under 22s have abused the scheme since it was introduced in January last year.

Ms Hyslop told MSPs on Thursday she had asked whether the bus passes could be blocked digitally to prevent them being used.

Lothian Buses are among operators to have suffered anti-social behaviour by under 22s. (Photo by Lisa Ferguson/The Scotsman)

However, she stressed that the vast majority of the 700,000 young people who used the scheme were doing it responsibly, enabling them to travel more and help “embed sustainable travel choices for the next generation”.

The minister was responding to several MSPs highlighting cases of youths using free bus travel to cause trouble, including in Edinburgh and Aberdeenshire.

She said: “I have asked officials to look at what temporary digital blocking measures could be used, but I understand this would require police time and cooperation, and identification of offending individuals, increased administrative time and expertise, and technological fixes which are not yet apparent."

Ms Hyslop stressed: “I want to be clear this would not be age specific.”

MSPs stressed most under 22s used their free bus passes responsibly

Aberdeenshire West Scottish Conservative MSP Alexander Burnett said an incident at Deeside Rugby Club involved a group of teenagers travelling free from Aberdeen who “barged into the club house, threw insults at members...and were clearly only intent on a trouble-making spree.