A further delay has been confirmed for the Isle of Islay ferry being built in Turkey.

The first of four ferries being built in Turkey for Scottish waters has been hit by a fresh delay, with bosses conceding “we cannot accurately predict a date for delivery”.

The Isle of Islay will now not be delivered by the end of September, a letter sent on Monday confirmed. The ferry’s internal lifts as well as stern and bow doors, and mezzanine decks, are yet to be fully commissioned.

The MV Isle of Islay, a Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL) vessel and the first of two vessels to serve the islands of Jura and Islay, taking to the water for the first time in Yalova, Turkey. Picture: Cmal/PA Wire

The letter sent to the Scottish Parliament’s net zero, energy and transport committee confirmed while the ferry had undergone two sets of builders’ sea trials in the Sea of Marmara, off Turkey, it was yet to start a series of acceptance trials where every aspect of the vessel is tested.

The update was another blow for long-suffering islanders, with the Isle of Islay already nearly a year late before the latest setback. The other three ferries being built in Turkey for CalMac routes are due to be delivered at six-monthly intervals after the Isle of Islay.

The new ferry is due to run between Kennacraig on Kintyre and Port Ellen and Port Askaig on Islay.

Kevin Hobbs, chief executive officer of Caledonian Maritime Assets Ltd (Cmal) – the body that owns Scotland's ferries and associated infrastructure - wrote: “We do not anticipate any major issues to arise in the Cmal acceptance trials, but until successfully completed, we cannot accurately predict a date for delivery.

Cmal chief executive Kevin Hobbs giving evidence at the Scottish Parliament.

“It is, however, clear that delivery will not be achieved within September 2025. Our collective teams in Türkiye, being Cmal, CalMac and Cemre, are firmly focussed on attaining delivery as soon as possible and thereafter commence the repositioning voyage from the Sea of Marmara back to Scottish waters.”

Once fully tested in Turkey, the sailing journey to Scotland, which will include a refuelling stop in Gibraltar prior to the final leg into the Atlantic, will take a fortnight. A familiarisation period and further testing at Scottish ports where the Isle of Islay will operate then has to take place.

Scottish Liberal Democrat transport spokesperson and West Scotland MSP Jamie Greene said: “What is the point in nationalising a shipyard and then snubbing it by awarding contracts overseas, with islanders still facing constant delays?

“This entire ferry nightmare has let down islanders, communities and businesses along the west coast, yard workers and taxpayers. They are all casualties of this SNP Government’s incompetence.

“Only the Scottish Liberal Democrats are doing something about it. We’re encouraging islanders and everyone with a stake in the network to take part in my consultation on ferry services so we can fix this fiasco from the bottom up.”

Isle of Islay, which can carry 450 passengers and 100 cars or 14 commercial vehicles, was launched at the Cemre Marin Endustri shipyard in Yalova on time in March last year.

The fresh delay comes after years of setbacks with the Glen Sannox and Glen Rosa ferries built at the Ferguson Marine Shipyard.