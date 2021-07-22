Troon fire: ScotRail resumes services to Ayr and Stranraer services after serious fire

ScotRail has announced its Glasgow Central to Ayr services will resume again from Friday, July 23, following a serious fire which damaged Troon train station buildings.

By Hannah Brown
Thursday, 22nd July 2021, 7:15 pm
ScotRail has announced its Glasgow Central to Ayr services will resume again from Friday following a serious fire which damaged Troon train station buildings.
ScotRail has announced its Glasgow Central to Ayr services will resume again from Friday following a serious fire which damaged Troon train station buildings.
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Services between Ayr and Stranraer, which were also affected by the disruption caused by the fire, are also expected to run normally from mid-morning tomorrow.

It comes less than a week after fire badly damaged station buildings at Troon, causing trains to terminate at Kilwinning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

There will be some cancellations due to the disruption caused by the blaze and Troon station itself will remain closed until at least Monday, July 26.

A shuttle bus service will serve Troon between Irvine/Kilmarnock and Prestwick Town on Friday and Saturday.

Read More

Read More
Railway through Troon train station set to reopen following serious fire leaving...

A ScotRail spokesperson added: “Due to continuing strike action by RMT union members there will be a reduced service between Glasgow and Ayr on Sunday, 25 July in line with previous strike days and Troon will not be served by rail replacement.

"ScotRail is advising customers to check their journey before they travel, buy their ticket before boarding the train and consult the train operator’s social media channels for up to date information.

“There will be a further update as soon as there is more news about the reopening of Troon station.”

The news comes after Network Rail announced that the railway through train station will reopen on Friday.

Liam Sumpter, Network Rail Route Director for Scotland said: “The damage caused by Saturday’s fire was extensive and we must make sure we have carried out all necessary safety checks, and made vital repairs, before we can run trains through this section of track.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

ScotRailStranraer
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.