Troon train station following the serious fire damage on Saturday (Photo: Network Rail).

The railway is set to reopen on Friday after a serious fire badly damaged station buildings on Saturday, Network Rail announced.

Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing.

The railway through Troon will reopen on Friday (Photo: Network Rail).

No train services will stop at Troon where engineers are continuing their work to make the building safe.

Updates on the reintroduction of services to the station will be made as the recovery work progresses.

Network Rail has said engineers have been working hard since Monday to fully assess the damage to the building, platform canopies, overhead power cables and other infrastructure.

Liam Sumpter, Network Rail Route Director for Scotland said: “Our engineers have delivered a rapid response in very challenging circumstances to safely repair and reopen the line through Troon.

"Our priority now is to get trains back on the move for our passengers and freight customers as quickly as we possibly can.

“The damage caused by Saturday’s fire was extensive and we must make sure we have carried out all necessary safety checks, and made vital repairs, before we can run trains through this section of track.

“We are working intensively to restore services as quickly as we can on both the overall line and for Troon-based passengers.”

Special props have been installed on Platform 1 to support the beams over the tracks and new overhead power cables have also been installed.

Work has continued today to install similar supports on Platform 2 before track-level repairs commence over the next 24-hours ahead of the reopening of the line through the station.

David Simpson, ScotRail Operations Director, said: “This was a terrible fire which caused dreadful damage to the station buildings at Troon and severe disruption to rail services in Ayrshire.

“We regret every closure to the rail network which impacts on our customers and we are delighted that the track through Troon station is due to open again on Friday.

“While our Network Rail colleagues have been working hard to make the building, platform canopies, overhead power cables and other infrastructure safe, we have been producing a plan that aims to have train services running normally again as quickly as possible.”

