Three days of strikes will cover this month’s TRNSMT festival on Glasgow Green.

Sign up for the latest news and analysis about Scottish transport

Strike action by Glasgow subway workers will escalate this month when workers walk out for an additional three days – during the TRNSMT festival.

Unite the union announced on Tuesday that staff will walk out on July 11, 12 and 13 in the dispute over pay and “intolerable” working conditions, while a continuous overtime ban has been in place since June 13.

Crowd gathers to watch Natasha Bedingfield perform on day two of the TRNSMT Festival 2024 at Glasgow Green. Picture: Getty Images | Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

It comes after three days of strike action last week which saw the subway closed.

The union said that an interim offer made by Strathclyde Partnership for Transport (SPT) recently was overwhelmingly rejected by the members. The dispute centres on pay, shift allowances and the SPT employees’ working conditions.

A subway station in Glasgow | PA

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite’s members will no longer accept intolerable working conditions.

“SPT has had years to resolve the problem and has failed to do so. Our members have said enough is enough.

“We will support them all the way in their fight for better jobs, pay and conditions.”

Unite claims that train drivers and station staff are routinely working up to 10 hours beyond contracted hours (39 hours) a week to keep the system operating without any improvements to the shift, overtime, and weekend allowances.

It said that Unite members are also repeatedly called in to work shifts at short notice, leading to significant work-life balance pressures.

The TRNSMT festival takes place at Glasgow Green from July 11-13.

Up to 50,000 fans a day are expected to attend the event, where headliners include 50 Cent, Biffy Clyro and Snow Patrol.

Andrew Brown, Unite industrial officer, said: “SPT can fix this dispute at any point but they are refusing to do so.

“It needs to make an improved offer which our members can then seriously consider.

“Strike action is now set to take place later this month which will again bring the subway to a complete stop.

“This isn’t inevitable if SPT come back to the table with an improved offer but if they don’t then the blame will be entirely with them for their failure to fix this dispute.”