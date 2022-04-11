Travel chaos for ScotRail commuters as line blocked due to fault at Port Glasgow

Due to a train developing a fault near Port Glasgow, the line towards Glasgow has been blocked, with ScotRail running replacement buses and ticket acceptance elsewhere as work continues to resume services on the line.

Engineers have been on the scene since around 7:30, and while the broken down trail was removed and the line was reopened, the issue occurred once more, further blocking the line.

Disruption is expected to last until around 10am with services from Gourock – Glasgow impacted as well as services to Wemyss Bay and Paisley.

Replacement buses have been sourced for Bishopton and ticket acceptance is in place with McGill's on the X7, X22*, 531, 532, 533, 535, 901, 906 services.

ScotRail have confirmed specialist engineers are now on board the faulty train to try and resume services.