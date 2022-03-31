Scottish Conservatives claim nationalised ScotRail will become ‘CalMac on wheels’

Challenging Nicola Sturgeon over the merits of the switch at First Minister’s Questions, he said: “We know the SNP is no good at running things – you just have to look at the ferries for that.

"Given that fiasco, rail passengers should be worried that ‘Nat-rail’ will turn out to be CalMac on wheels.

"Rising fares, service cuts and ticket office closures – what part of that is an improvement?

ScotRail returns to public ownership on Friday - exactly 25 years after it was privatised. Picture: John Devlin

However, Nicola Sturgeon described the change of ScotRail control from Dutch state railways offshoot Abellio as a “very significant milestone” and a “historic moment”.

She said ScotRail fares were on average 20 per cent cheaper than in England.

The First Minister said improvements had already been made, such as new stations being opened across the country since 2009 with five more to follow over the next three years at Reston, East Linton, Cameron Bridge, Leven and Dalcross, near Inverness Airport.

She said a “national conversation” would be launched later in the spring for staff and passengers “to contribute to the future vision for Scotland’s Railway [ScotRail and track owner Network Rail] and “help shape this new beginning for ScotRail”.

ScotRail was privatised on 1 April 1997 with National Express winning the first post-British Rail franchise, followed by Aberdeen-based FirstGroup.