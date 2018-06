Have your say

Desperate motorists queued for a two-vehicle Highland ferry today after the A9 was shut by a crash.

Queues of cars built up in Cromarty as drivers sought a way round the blockage near Dingwall.

The A9 was shut around noon, followed by a parallel route via Eventon, because of another incident.

The ferry connects Cromarty, on the tip of the Black Isle, with Nigg.

Its operator was reported to have pledged to continue running past the normal 6pm closing time until the backlog was cleared.