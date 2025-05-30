The £2 charge introduced for foot passengers on busy 5-minute ferry trip for the first time
A charge for foot passengers will be introduced on Europe's busiest single-vessel car ferry for the first time.
The £2 fee for using the Corran Ferry in Lochaber was agreed by the Highland Council’s economy and infrastructure committee this week.
The charge for foot passengers on the crossing of Loch Linnhe's Corran Narrows will start in the summer.
The decision was supported by nine votes to eight at a meeting in Inverness. The council has estimated the move will raise £20,516 a year.
The ferry is typically the busiest single-vessel route in Scotland, carrying more than 270,000 cars a year and a further 11,000 commercial vehicles. About 10,000 foot passengers also use the ferry service annually.
Only passengers aged 23 to 60 will need to pay the new fare. Over-60s and disabled people will be among those not charged.
Cyclists will be expected to pay the fare, but will not be charged extra for their bike.
The five-minute journey across the narrows is run by the council seven days a week.
Fort William and other communities in the Lochaber area are linked to the Ardnamurchan peninsula in the west by the ferry service, which runs between the A82 and A861 in Lochaber.
It otherwise takes about 42 miles by road around Loch Linnhe to make the alternative journey.
Some councillors at the meeting had argued against introducing the charge, saying it would have an impact on the local economy.
Fort William and Ardnamurchan Liberal Democrat councillor Andrew Baxter cited the case of a local pub owner, whom he said would have income cut by 30 per cent due to the new charge and be forced to axe to local staff members.
Cllr Baxter said: “He said, in essence, you are putting an extra £4 on a pint of beer in my pub, for those that he relies on travelling from one side of the narrows to the other.”
He added: “A few years ago we were told it would raise tens of thousands of pounds, with a £1 charge. Back in March, we were told it would raise just £5,000. I am concerned that there is no recognition of what the reality is.
“In 2019, I was told by officers £100,000 a year. Earlier this month I was told ‘we didn’t know’.”
But economy and infrastructure committee chair, Cllr Ken Gowans, said: “The foot passenger fare agreed today will contribute to the sustainability of this vital transport link and will bring the Corran Ferry in line with other passenger services.”
